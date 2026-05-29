Ex-CCI chairman Dhanendra Kumar killed in blaze at Hauz Khas home

NEW DELHI: Dhanendra Kumar, former bureaucrat and the first chairman of the Competition Commission of India, died after a fire, suspected to have been caused by an air-conditioner blast, broke out at his residence in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas area, police said on Thursday.

According to Delhi Fire Services officials, information regarding the blaze at a house in Hauz Khas Enclave was received around 11.24 pm on Wednesday. Two fire tenders, including a water bowser, were rushed to the spot.

The fire engulfed household articles on the ground floor and wooden windows on the first floor of the ground-plus-two-storey building. Officials said the blaze was brought under control around 12.20 am.

Before firefighters arrived, two injured persons had already been shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre by PCR staff and local residents. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal said Kumar succumbed to smoke inhalation during treatment.