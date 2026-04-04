Gujarat local body polls: Focus of parties shifts to selection of candidates as Owaisi jumps into fray

AHMEDABAD: In Gujarat, political parties are bracing up for selection of candidates for the upcoming local body polls. The polls will be held on April 26 and counting of votes would be taken up on April 28.

Sources indicate that the Congress has already zeroed in on 20 candidates for the Rajkot Municipal Corporation.

Newly appointed AICC co-in-charges are holding marathon meetings at the Congress headquarters in Ahmedabad, Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, to finalise the party's candidates list.

Discussions are ongoing for candidate panels across nine municipal corporations. The first official list is expected to be announced on Sunday, and within just four days, Congress aims to roll out its entire list of candidates in phases.

Gujarat Congress President Amit Chavda made it clear that this time, the party is tightening its filters. “All preparations for the local body elections are complete. A detailed review has been conducted at every level. Importantly, we have discussed not giving tickets to individuals with criminal backgrounds. Every claimant has been heard from districts to talukas and panels have been prepared after thorough local consultations,” he said.