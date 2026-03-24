UCC Bill tabled in Gujarat Assembly; Opposition questions timing, intent ahead of 2027 elections

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government on Tuesday tabled the Gujarat Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026, in the legislative assembly, triggering a sharp political and constitutional debate over equality, timing, and intent ahead of assembly elections scheduled in 2027.

The bill, introduced by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, seeks to establish a single legal framework governing marriage, divorce, succession, and live-in relationships, irrespective of religion. The bill was tabled just a week after a state-appointed panel submitted its final report on March 17.

The government frames the bill as a long-pending reform aligned with constitutional ideals of equality and justice. If passed, Gujarat will become only the second state after Uttarakhand to enact a UCC law. Uttarakhand, in February 2024, passed a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill.

Titled the 'Gujarat Uniform Civil Code, 2026', the proposed law will extend to the entire state and also apply to residents of Gujarat living outside its territorial limits.

But it will not apply to members of Scheduled Tribes and certain groups whose customary rights are protected under the Constitution.

The bill mandates registration of live-in relationships and formalises their termination, while also outlawing bigamy by declaring a marriage valid only if neither party has a living spouse at the time of union. These provisions, the government argues, are aimed at ensuring legal clarity and gender justice.

Defending the bill, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said, "We will strengthen the national resolve of equality, justice and unity. This bill has been brought after discussing all aspects. It will provide equal justice to citizens and ensure equal rights for women with dignity and respect."