SC says 'only way' to ensure equal rights for all women is to bring in UCC across India

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday remarked that the only way to ensure equal rights to all women in the country is to bring in a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across India.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, and Justices R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi, was hearing a batch of pleas alleging violation of women's rights under the succession laws under Muslim personal law (Shariat).

"It is true that a large section of the Muslim society is deprived of equal inheritance rights but if the inheritance provision of Sharia Law is struck down, then what law should govern the inheritance? The answer, as correctly said, is the Uniform Civil Code. The only way to ensure equal rights to all women in the country is to bring in a Uniform Civil Code across India," the court said.

Appearing for the petitioner, Advocate Prashant Bhushan argued that personal law relating to inheritance will not be protected under Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees religious freedom. He submitted that inheritance is a civil right and cannot be considered an essential religious practise.

"We cannot have a situation in the country now after the Shayara Bano judgment, that Muslim women will not have the same rights as Muslim men," Bhushan said.