Former IPS officer Manoj Ninama gets BJP ticket; AAP rebel Raju Karpada joins BJP ahead of Gujarat local polls

AHMEDABAD: Former IPS officer Manoj Ninama, who chose voluntary retirement just two days ago, joined the BJP on Thursday and walked out with a ticket to contest in the upcoming Gujarat local body polls. Firebrand farmer leader Raju Karpada has also switched sides from AAP to BJP signaling a strategic consolidation in tribal and rural vote banks.

In the BJP’s candidate list released on April 9, Ninama was named the party’s face from the ‘Aud’ seat of Aravalli district.

Ninama, a 2006-batch IPS officer who was due to retire on May 31, opted for voluntary retirement and got government approval on April 7. He joined the BJP on Thursday, and within three hours, he received a ticket. The speed of the transition stunned political observers. From uniform to saffron, Ninama’s shift was strategic.

And with local body elections around the corner, his induction is being read as a calculated move to strengthen the party’s grip over the tribal belt.

Ninama said, “Now I want to fulfill my responsibility towards society.” “I felt the need for a political platform to work in education and health,” he added. Once a fierce face of agrarian protests and a former member of the Aam Aadmi Party, Raju Karpada formally joined the BJP at the ‘Kamalam’ headquarters in Gandhinagar.