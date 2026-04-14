Election officer in Gujarat's Umargam dies by suicide due to alleged political, administrative pressure

AHMEDABAD: An election officer in Gujarat's Umargam reportedly died by suicide after jumping in front of a moving train on Monday, allegedly due to political and administrative pressure ahead of the local body elections in the state.

The remains of Umargam Mamlatdar, DC Brahmankachhe, were found mutilated between electric poles 14 and 16 in the Umargam railway station. Railway Police and local authorities sealed the site, recorded the panchnama, and launched an investigation.

Brahmankachhe went to work on Monday, the last day of form verification process for local body elections, and left the office around 11.40 pm.

According to local political sources, Brahmankachhe was under intense pressure from “higher-ups” to cancel the nomination form of an independent candidate from the Sarigam seat at any cost. But legally, there was no ground to reject the form.

"He was trapped like a man surrounded by fire with no escape,” a local leader remarked.

Gujarat Congress President Amit Chavda launched a sharp attack on the state BJP, saying, “This is not just a suicide, it is institutional murder”.