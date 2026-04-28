BJP asserts dominance in Gujarat local polls as AAP makes symbolic gains, Congress falters in key bastions

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s local body election results turned into a high-voltage political scoreboard on Tuesday, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) racing ahead in early trends, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) scripting symbolic breakthroughs, and Congress battling sharp setbacks in key bastions, setting the tone for the 2027 Assembly elections.
The political temperature in Gujarat surged as counting began on April 28 for one of the state’s biggest local self-government battles.
Votes are being counted for 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats, making this election a massive test of grassroots strength.
Out of 10,050 total seats, 732 were won uncontested, while the rest have entered the decisive phase.
From the very first trends, the BJP appeared firmly in command, moving towards another sweeping performance.
Yet beneath the headline numbers, several local shocks, surprise defeats and symbolic wins have opened fresh political fault lines across the state.
What makes these results even more significant is their long-term impact. The party that dominates municipalities and panchayats today will gain crucial momentum, organisational strength and narrative advantage for the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections.
For the BJP, this is about proving continued supremacy, while for Congress and AAP, it is a battle for survival and relevance.
For the Aam Aadmi Party, a historic breakthrough came from Amreli district, where the party captured the Bagasara Taluka Panchayat, marking the first time it has gained power in any panchayat body in Gujarat. For a party attempting to revive momentum after its 2022 Assembly run, this win carries symbolic weight beyond numbers.
AAP also looked to open its account in several civic bodies after its strong performance in the 2021 Surat Municipal Corporation elections, where it won 27 seats and emerged as the principal opposition. However, this time Surat delivered a setback.
The biggest political upset in Surat came from Ward No. 4, a Patidar-dominated seat long considered fertile ground for AAP.
Instead, the BJP secured a clean sweep, flattening opposition hopes. All eyes were on AAP state general secretary Manoj Sorathia, but the saffron surge dominated the contest.
In Rajkot, another high-profile contest drew attention. Congress had fielded Naynaba Jadeja, sister of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, hoping that her public profile would translate into votes. However, in Ward No. 2, the BJP’s entire panel secured victory, leaving Congress without representation and Naynaba defeated.
In Mehsana Municipal Corporation, the BJP turned Ward No. 13 into a statement seat. The entire BJP panel, including candidate Rameshbhai Bhil, who works as a peon at the BJP office Kamlam, secured victory, allowing the party to project a worker-to-winner narrative.
In another notable result, social media personality and BJP candidate Ankita Parmar won the Por seat of Vadodara District Panchayat by a margin of 6,400 votes, blending digital popularity with electoral success.
Congress, meanwhile, suffered a significant setback in Unai, a village linked to Vansda Congress MLA Anant Patel. The party lost the district panchayat seat there, with BJP candidate Arjun Patel declared the winner. Losing in a perceived Congress stronghold has intensified concerns over its slipping rural grip.
The defeat in the home turf of a sitting Congress MLA has deepened the crisis narrative. BJP workers celebrated the result, while Congress faces questions over erosion in tribal and semi-rural strongholds.
Another setback came for former IPS officer Manoj Ninama, who resigned months before retirement and joined the BJP. Contesting from the Odd seat near Shamlaji, Ninama lost by 2,700 votes, indicating that profile alone does not guarantee electoral acceptance.
In Bhensan, former MLA Bhupat Bhayani, who switched from AAP to the BJP, also faced defeat. AAP’s Dinesh Rupareliya won by 1,700 votes, handing the party a morale-boosting victory against a defector.
However, defections did not fail everywhere. In Muli-2, farmer leader Raju Karpada, who moved from AAP to the BJP, emerged victorious, highlighting that local dynamics continue to outweigh party narratives in several areas.
One of the BJP’s most emphatic victories came in the newly formed Navsari Municipal Corporation. In its first election, the BJP secured 50 of 52 seats, leaving Congress with just two seats and no significant presence.
In Jamnagar Municipal Corporation, former Leader of Opposition Dhaval Nanda also lost, adding to the list of opposition leaders defeated in this cycle.
Beyond individual contests, these elections also serve as a test of the BJP’s internal leadership. In 2021, then state president C.R. Patil led the party to a record performance, winning nearly 90 per cent of seats and paving the way for its 2022 Assembly victory of 156 seats. Congress was reduced to 17 seats, while AAP entered with five.
Now, under the current state president Jagdish Panchal, this is the first major electoral test. If the BJP falls below its 2021 benchmark, pressure for organisational changes ahead of 2027 may increase. If it matches or exceeds that performance, Panchal’s position will be further strengthened.
The contrast with earlier elections is also notable. In 2015, the BJP performed poorly in rural Gujarat, winning only 8 of 31 district panchayats, while Congress secured 23. Current trends suggest a significant shift in the political landscape since then.
As counting continues, one message is clear: Gujarat’s local elections are no longer confined to municipal and panchayat arithmetic, but have become an early indicator of the 2027 Assembly contest.