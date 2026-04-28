BJP asserts dominance in Gujarat local polls as AAP makes symbolic gains, Congress falters in key bastions

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s local body election results turned into a high-voltage political scoreboard on Tuesday, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) racing ahead in early trends, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) scripting symbolic breakthroughs, and Congress battling sharp setbacks in key bastions, setting the tone for the 2027 Assembly elections.

The political temperature in Gujarat surged as counting began on April 28 for one of the state’s biggest local self-government battles.

Votes are being counted for 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats, making this election a massive test of grassroots strength.

Out of 10,050 total seats, 732 were won uncontested, while the rest have entered the decisive phase.

From the very first trends, the BJP appeared firmly in command, moving towards another sweeping performance.

Yet beneath the headline numbers, several local shocks, surprise defeats and symbolic wins have opened fresh political fault lines across the state.

What makes these results even more significant is their long-term impact. The party that dominates municipalities and panchayats today will gain crucial momentum, organisational strength and narrative advantage for the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections.

For the BJP, this is about proving continued supremacy, while for Congress and AAP, it is a battle for survival and relevance.

For the Aam Aadmi Party, a historic breakthrough came from Amreli district, where the party captured the Bagasara Taluka Panchayat, marking the first time it has gained power in any panchayat body in Gujarat. For a party attempting to revive momentum after its 2022 Assembly run, this win carries symbolic weight beyond numbers.

AAP also looked to open its account in several civic bodies after its strong performance in the 2021 Surat Municipal Corporation elections, where it won 27 seats and emerged as the principal opposition. However, this time Surat delivered a setback.

The biggest political upset in Surat came from Ward No. 4, a Patidar-dominated seat long considered fertile ground for AAP.

Instead, the BJP secured a clean sweep, flattening opposition hopes. All eyes were on AAP state general secretary Manoj Sorathia, but the saffron surge dominated the contest.

In Rajkot, another high-profile contest drew attention. Congress had fielded Naynaba Jadeja, sister of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, hoping that her public profile would translate into votes. However, in Ward No. 2, the BJP’s entire panel secured victory, leaving Congress without representation and Naynaba defeated.

In Mehsana Municipal Corporation, the BJP turned Ward No. 13 into a statement seat. The entire BJP panel, including candidate Rameshbhai Bhil, who works as a peon at the BJP office Kamlam, secured victory, allowing the party to project a worker-to-winner narrative.

In another notable result, social media personality and BJP candidate Ankita Parmar won the Por seat of Vadodara District Panchayat by a margin of 6,400 votes, blending digital popularity with electoral success.