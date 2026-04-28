BJP sweeps Gujarat local bodies across urban, rural belts, signals dominance ahead of 2027 polls

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s local body election results have delivered a strong political message, with the BJP sweeping urban corporations, dominating municipalities and panchayats, and tightening its grip across the state, while Congress has suffered a sharp collapse and AAP managed only scattered, symbolic gains. The outcome is being seen as the first major political signal ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Gujarat’s local body verdict has turned into a massive saffron scoreboard, with the BJP storming cities, towns and villages in a display of organisational muscle that has left rivals struggling for space.

The counting held on April 28 covered one of Gujarat’s biggest democratic exercises, including 15 Municipal Corporations, 84 Municipalities, 34 District Panchayats and 260 Taluka Panchayats.

Out of 10,050 total seats, 732 had already been won unopposed, while the remaining seats produced a decisive verdict once counting began.

The biggest headline came from urban Gujarat, where the BJP scripted a clean sweep by capturing all 15 Municipal Corporations.

In every corporation, the party crossed the 50 per cent mark, underlining its continued dominance in the state’s urban vote bank. What was expected to be a contest quickly turned into a one-sided march.

Surat, once projected as AAP’s laboratory in Gujarat politics, delivered the sharpest warning to the opposition. In 2021, AAP had stunned the state by winning 27 seats and emerging as the main opposition in the Surat Municipal Corporation.

This time, however, the BJP roared back with 115 seats, Congress managed just one, and AAP was reduced to only four seats. The city that once gave AAP hope has now handed it a harsh reality check.

The BJP surge was not limited to cities. In municipalities too, the party emerged far ahead, winning 76 civic bodies, while Congress was restricted to just eight.