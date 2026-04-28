BJP sweeps Gujarat local bodies across urban, rural belts, signals dominance ahead of 2027 polls

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s local body election results have delivered a strong political message, with the BJP sweeping urban corporations, dominating municipalities and panchayats, and tightening its grip across the state, while Congress has suffered a sharp collapse and AAP managed only scattered, symbolic gains. The outcome is being seen as the first major political signal ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
Gujarat’s local body verdict has turned into a massive saffron scoreboard, with the BJP storming cities, towns and villages in a display of organisational muscle that has left rivals struggling for space.
The counting held on April 28 covered one of Gujarat’s biggest democratic exercises, including 15 Municipal Corporations, 84 Municipalities, 34 District Panchayats and 260 Taluka Panchayats.
Out of 10,050 total seats, 732 had already been won unopposed, while the remaining seats produced a decisive verdict once counting began.
The biggest headline came from urban Gujarat, where the BJP scripted a clean sweep by capturing all 15 Municipal Corporations.
In every corporation, the party crossed the 50 per cent mark, underlining its continued dominance in the state’s urban vote bank. What was expected to be a contest quickly turned into a one-sided march.
Surat, once projected as AAP’s laboratory in Gujarat politics, delivered the sharpest warning to the opposition. In 2021, AAP had stunned the state by winning 27 seats and emerging as the main opposition in the Surat Municipal Corporation.
This time, however, the BJP roared back with 115 seats, Congress managed just one, and AAP was reduced to only four seats. The city that once gave AAP hope has now handed it a harsh reality check.
The BJP surge was not limited to cities. In municipalities too, the party emerged far ahead, winning 76 civic bodies, while Congress was restricted to just eight.
The figures show that even smaller towns, where anti-incumbency often surfaces first, largely stayed with the ruling party.
Rural Gujarat, once considered Congress territory, also tilted strongly towards the BJP. Out of 34 District Panchayats comprising 1,090 seats, the BJP won 568 seats.
Congress managed only 77, while others took 30. In political terms, 33 out of 34 district panchayats moved under BJP influence, a dramatic shift from past years when Congress had once dominated rural belts.
The picture in Taluka Panchayats was equally emphatic. Across 260 taluka bodies with 5,234 seats, the BJP won 2,397 seats. Congress secured 591, while others claimed 329.
In terms of control, the BJP captured 253 Taluka Panchayats, leaving just seven for Congress and AAP combined. The numbers underline that the BJP’s hold now stretches deep into village-level politics.
Yet, amid the saffron surge, AAP managed one symbolic breakthrough. In Amreli district, the party captured Bagasara Taluka Panchayat for the first time in history. Though small in numbers, the victory gives AAP a talking point as it struggles to stay relevant after the collapse of its urban momentum.
For Congress, the verdict has triggered deeper concerns. Once the principal challenger in Gujarat, the party has trailed badly in urban seats and lost significant ground in rural institutions where it once relied on legacy networks. The results expose a widening gap between Congress rhetoric and booth-level strength.