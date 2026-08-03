BJP retains Manjalpur seat, Satish Patel wins by over 30,000 votes

AHMEDABAD: The BJP retained the Manjalpur Assembly seat in Gujarat, with its candidate Satish Patel defeating senior Congress leader Bhikha Rabari by 30,499 votes in the bypoll held on July 30.

Satish Patel secured 55,084 votes against Rabari's 24,585. The bypoll recorded a voter turnout of 37.05 per cent and was necessitated by the death of veteran BJP MLA Yogesh Patel, who had represented Manjalpur since 2012 and Raopura before that.

The result marks the BJP's first electoral victory in the constituency after the death of Yogesh Patel, popularly known as "Yogesh Kaka", who won eight consecutive Assembly elections during his 36-year political career. He represented Raopura five times between 1990 and 2007 before winning the newly created Manjalpur seat in 2012, 2017 and 2022.

The BJP fielded Satish Patel, a veteran of the cooperative sector and former chairman of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation standing committee, despite him being a resident of Chhani and not Manjalpur.