Gujarat witnesses heaviest factory-fatality burden with 2,282 deaths in 10 years

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat continues to carry the country’s heaviest factory-fatality burden, with 2,282 workers reportedly killed in registered factory accidents over 2015–2024, the highest among States in every year of the decade.

The sharper paradox lies elsewhere: while non-fatal injuries have fallen 62 per cent and convictions in factory-safety cases have surged, the number of fatal accidents remains stubbornly high.

The data raise a larger governance question for Gujarat’s industrial model. Is enforcement becoming stronger, but prevention still failing to keep pace?

Gujarat’s industrial success story comes with a grim safety statistic

The State has reported the highest number of fatal injuries in registered factories among all States every year from 2015 to 2024.

According to data placed before the Lok Sabha by the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, Gujarat reported 2,282 fatal factory injuries and 8,533 non-fatal injuries between 2015 and 2024.

The State’s fatal factory injuries accounted for 20.7 per cent of the national total, while its non-fatal injuries constituted 15.9 per cent of all reported non-fatal factory injuries during the decade.

Gujarat recorded 206 fatal injuries in 2015, with the toll surging to a decade-high 272 in 2016. Fatalities remained above the 200-mark in most subsequent years before declining to 188 in 2024, underscoring the persistent burden of deadly industrial accidents in the State.

Most strikingly, Gujarat had the highest reported number of fatal factory injuries among States in every year from 2015 to 2024.

In 2024, Gujarat reported 188 fatalities, ahead of Maharashtra's 157 and Tamil Nadu's 153.