Gujarat tribal farmers’ forest land protest intensifies as administrative boundary becomes new flashpoint

AHMEDABAD: A seven-day non-violent protest by tribal farmers in Sagbara taluka of Gujarat’s Narmada district has intensified over access to forest land cultivated by villagers for years.

The standoff has now acquired a political and administrative edge, with BJP leaders joining the protest and Congress extending support, while the Forest Department maintains that cultivation is subject to provisions of the Forest Rights Act and a Gram Sabha resolution.

At the heart of the dispute is a boundary complication: the farmers live in Narmada district, while the disputed forest land falls under the administrative jurisdiction of Surat district.

The forest land dispute in tribal-majority Narmada district has turned into a growing political and administrative confrontation, with farmers from 12 villages, including Khopi in Sagbara taluka, continuing their non-violent dharna after being stopped from ploughing land they claim to have cultivated for years.

The protest, which entered its sixth day on Friday, intensified as tribal leaders and BJP representatives reached the site to extend support to the farmers and assure them that their demands would be taken up with the government.

The Congress has also backed the tribal community, adding a political dimension to what began as a dispute over cultivation rights.

The immediate trigger came when farmers reached the fields to plough the disputed forest land but were stopped by Forest Department personnel.

Rather than retreat, the farmers stayed back in the fields and began a sit-in, continuing their protest through the night. Their agitation has since continued, turning the issue into a wider demand for recognition of traditional cultivation rights.

One of the protesting farmers, in a video message, said the community had been cultivating the land for years and questioned the sudden restrictions imposed by the authorities.

“We have been cultivating this land for years, but now police have been deployed to stop us from ploughing it. We want to make it clear to the government that these are lands on which our farmers have traditionally cultivated. The government and Forest Department have introduced different rules and are preventing us from farming. We are therefore sitting in protest to reclaim our right to cultivate the land.”

The farmer said the Forest Department, however, has put forward a different interpretation of the dispute. Surat Forest Department ACF Gaurav Kumar said the administration was acting in accordance with the Forest Rights Act, 2006, and that the dispute was complicated by the administrative location of the land.

According to Kumar, the Act protects eligible claimants who were cultivating forest land before December 13, 2005. However, he said the disputed land is located within Surat district, while the farmers seeking to cultivate it reside in Sagbara, Narmada district.

Kumar said the issue also involves the requirement of a Gram Sabha resolution from the village where the land is located. “The Forest Rights Act, 2006 provides protection where cultivation has been taking place since December 13, 2005. But in this case, the farmers are from Sagbara, while the forest land falls within Surat district. Under the relevant provisions, a Gram Sabha resolution is required from the area where the land is located. The people of Umarpada have informed us that their Gram Sabha has not passed any resolution permitting farmers from Sagbara to come and cultivate the land. Therefore, the present dispute is essentially linked to the administrative boundary. The Forest Department is acting according to the provisions of the tribal rights law.”