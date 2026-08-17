Gujarat gains four key roles in new BJP national team; Hemang Joshi gets Yuva Morcha command

AHMEDABAD: BJP president Nitin Nabin’s new national team has given Gujarat a significant organisational footprint, with four leaders from the state finding a place in the reshuffle.

The biggest elevation is for 35-year-old Vadodara MP Dr Hemang Joshi, who has been appointed national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha.

The appointments also bring experienced leader Varshaben Doshi into the national vice presidential team and give space to former Congress functionary Rohan Gupta, signalling a mix of youth, experience and political expansion.

The BJP’s new national organisational team, announced on Monday, has given four leaders from Gujarat responsibilities in the party’s central structure.

The move under BJP national president Nitin Nabin assumes significance as the party seeks to strengthen its organisation with a blend of experienced leaders, younger faces and leaders with diverse political backgrounds.

The most prominent Gujarat elevation is that of Dr Hemang Joshi, who replaces Tejashwi Surya as national president of the BJP’s youth wing.

At 35, Joshi’s elevation gives the party a relatively young face to lead its nationwide youth organisation while simultaneously increasing his political profile as Vadodara’s Lok Sabha MP.

His appointment comes after his tenure as Gujarat BJP Yuva Morcha president and earlier speculation within the party that he could be considered for the national youth wing post.