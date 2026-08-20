Death toll in Gujarat's Bhavnagar liquor tragedy rises to seven; 30 hospitalised

Seven people have died, and several others are undergoing treatment following a suspected spurious liquor tragedy in Bhavnagar district on Thursday after they allegedly consumed liquor sold in duplicate IMFL bottles.

So far, 12 bootleggers have been detained in this connection, with an FIR registered against 21 persons, Inspector General of Police, Bhavnagar Range, R V Asari said.

Gujarat is a 'dry' state where the manufacture, sale and consumption of alcohol is banned.

Seven persons have died after consuming spurious liquor, and 30 are undergoing treatment, Asari said.

"A case of accidental death was registered when a person died after consuming toxic, chemical-laced liquor at Kharakadi village under the Vartej police station limits.

An FIR was subsequently lodged, naming 21 individuals as accused," he said.

The police are conducting the investigation, and a team of the State Monitoring Cell has been assigned to handle the case, the official said.