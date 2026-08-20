Gujarat's Bhavnagar hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 8, police uncover methanol-based liquor network

AHMEDABAD: The death toll in the Bhavnagar spurious liquor tragedy has risen to eight, while 39 people are undergoing treatment after allegedly consuming methanol-laced liquor. Police have uncovered an organised network involved in manufacturing and distributing the liquor in Bhavnagar and nearby areas.
The investigation has named 21 accused, of whom 13 have been arrested including the alleged mastermind, Rais of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. The case has also led to the suspension of a police inspector and four personnel attached to Vartej police station.
The investigation took a new turn after the body of Hitesh Parmar, a government school teacher from Songadh, was found in suspicious circumstances after he allegedly fell from the second floor of an apartment in Bhavnagar on the night of August 19. Police recovered a half-filled bottle of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from his house during the investigation.
Bhavnagar SMC SP Mayur Chavda said the investigation confirmed the use of methanol in the illegally manufactured liquor.
“A total of 21 accused have been named in the FIR and 13 of them have been arrested. The spurious liquor was prepared using methanol, and methanol has been detected in the blood sample of the first deceased. The raw material was brought from Madhya Pradesh, while the manufacturing was carried out in Bhavnagar,” Chavda said.
Police said Narendra Singh Yadav alias Doctor, who had come from Madhya Pradesh shortly before the operation, was allegedly brought in specifically to prepare the liquor. The police suspect that he first tested the liquor himself after manufacturing it.
“Narendra Yadav came from Madhya Pradesh a day or two before the liquor was prepared. After making the spurious liquor, he himself tested it. Raees, a resident of Ujjain, is the main accused in the case,” Chavda said.
Investigators said Gautam Solanki and Rais allegedly arranged methanol, other raw materials, empty bottles, bottle caps and Royal Stag labels from different locations in Ahmedabad and transported them to Vartej. The liquor was allegedly manufactured at Solanki's house with the help of Narendra Singh Yadav, Saras, Ganesh and Aman.
Police believe the operation was carried out in three stages. In the first stage, 51 boxes of liquor were allegedly prepared and sold. The second batch was allegedly destroyed after it failed quality checks. The third batch, consisting of 25 boxes, was allegedly distributed in Bhavnagar and nearby villages.
During a raid, Neelambagh police seized 36 boxes of liquor allegedly supplied to a man identified as Sanjay, providing investigators with leads into the distribution network.
Police said Narendra Singh Yadav later consumed the liquor he had allegedly manufactured. He was admitted to hospital after his health deteriorated and later died during treatment.
Among the victims is 35-year-old Jay Jitendrabhai Bhatti of Bhavnagar, who died after allegedly consuming the liquor. Another victim, 35-year-old Sanjay Singh, originally from Bhavnagar and now living in Surat, remains in critical condition after allegedly consuming the liquor in Bhavnagar before returning to Surat.
Police have launched searches for suspected bootleggers and members of the distribution network. The investigation also led police to Indore, where Rais was arrested.
The Bhavnagar Range Inspector General suspended Vartej police station PI A.B. Padheriya, while four other police personnel attached to the station were also suspended. Police are investigating whether there was any negligence in detecting the illegal liquor operation.
Investigators are examining how methanol and other raw materials were sourced from Madhya Pradesh and Ahmedabad, transported to Bhavnagar, converted into counterfeit liquor and distributed in Bhavnagar and neighbouring villages.