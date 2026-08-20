Gujarat's Bhavnagar hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 8, police uncover methanol-based liquor network

AHMEDABAD: The death toll in the Bhavnagar spurious liquor tragedy has risen to eight, while 39 people are undergoing treatment after allegedly consuming methanol-laced liquor. Police have uncovered an organised network involved in manufacturing and distributing the liquor in Bhavnagar and nearby areas.

The investigation has named 21 accused, of whom 13 have been arrested including the alleged mastermind, Rais of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. The case has also led to the suspension of a police inspector and four personnel attached to Vartej police station.

The investigation took a new turn after the body of Hitesh Parmar, a government school teacher from Songadh, was found in suspicious circumstances after he allegedly fell from the second floor of an apartment in Bhavnagar on the night of August 19. Police recovered a half-filled bottle of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from his house during the investigation.

Bhavnagar SMC SP Mayur Chavda said the investigation confirmed the use of methanol in the illegally manufactured liquor.

“A total of 21 accused have been named in the FIR and 13 of them have been arrested. The spurious liquor was prepared using methanol, and methanol has been detected in the blood sample of the first deceased. The raw material was brought from Madhya Pradesh, while the manufacturing was carried out in Bhavnagar,” Chavda said.

Police said Narendra Singh Yadav alias Doctor, who had come from Madhya Pradesh shortly before the operation, was allegedly brought in specifically to prepare the liquor. The police suspect that he first tested the liquor himself after manufacturing it.

“Narendra Yadav came from Madhya Pradesh a day or two before the liquor was prepared. After making the spurious liquor, he himself tested it. Raees, a resident of Ujjain, is the main accused in the case,” Chavda said.