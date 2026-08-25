Khijadiya emerges as Gujarat’s Black-necked Stork breeding stronghold, study finds

AHMEDABAD: Four nests, eight fledglings and zero recorded chick deaths -- a new GEER Foundation study has put Gujarat’s Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary on the map as a key breeding stronghold for the Black-necked Stork, with researchers reporting a striking 100 per cent fledging success rate.
The study published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Threatened Taxa examined the population, breeding ecology, nesting habitat and reproductive performance of the species between July 2024 and March 2025.
Its findings underscore the growing conservation importance of the Ramsar-designated wetland, situated along the Central Asian Flyway.
“One of the most significant findings was the confirmation of four active Black-necked Stork nests within the sanctuary. Each breeding pair successfully raised two fledglings, taking the total to eight juveniles,” said B.P. Pati (IFS), Director, GEER Foundation.
Along with the breeding pairs and juveniles, researchers regularly recorded five non-breeding adults, pushing the sanctuary’s peak seasonal population to 21 Black-necked Storks during the study period.
The research team, including Sandeep Munjpara, Divyrajsinh Jadeja, Nita Solanki, Amitkumar Nayak and B.P. Pati, generated more than 320 hours of field observations through surveys across 48 georeferenced sampling points in eight management zones.
The study’s strongest conservation signal came from the nesting outcome. All four monitored nests produced fledglings, while researchers recorded no nest abandonment, predation or chick mortality during the monitoring period.
This translated into a 100 per cent fledging success rate, a result that compares favourably with breeding observations from several other parts of India, where nesting outcomes have been more variable.
“The species showed remarkable breeding success at Khijadiya, with every monitored nest producing fledglings. This points to the sanctuary’s strong potential as a secure breeding landscape for the Black-necked Stork,” Pati said.
The researchers also documented an unusual adaptation in nest-site selection. All four nests were built on Neltuma juliflora, formerly known as Prosopis juliflora or gando baval, at heights ranging between 3 and 4.5 metres.
While the species is traditionally known to nest on large native trees such as acacias and figs, the findings suggest that Black-necked Storks can adapt to structurally suitable invasive trees where native nesting trees are scarce.
More than a wetland: the habitat formula behind the success
Researchers say water alone does not make a successful breeding ground. The four nesting sites shared a combination of shallow wetlands, emergent vegetation, open water and elevated ground, creating what appears to be an ideal ecological setting for breeding storks.
Water depths around the nests ranged from 0.3 to 0.7 metres, while the surrounding wetlands supported fish, amphibians, crustaceans and aquatic invertebrates, key food sources for adults and growing chicks.
“The nesting locations provide important clues for future habitat management. Shallow water, emergent vegetation, elevated nesting sites and low disturbance appear to be crucial ingredients for sustaining the breeding population,” said Dr Jaipal Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife).
Amitkumar Nayak (IFS), Deputy Director, GEER Foundation, said the wetland-woodland interface also gave the birds easy access to feeding grounds while elevated mounds helped reduce flooding risks around nesting areas.
The sanctuary’s relatively stable hydrology, abundant prey and restricted human access are believed to have collectively boosted breeding success.
The study also tracked the species’ breeding calendar in detail
Researchers observed behavioural changes linked to breeding in August and September, followed by nest construction in early October.
Eggs hatched between late October and early November and intensive chick-rearing continued through December.
The young birds finally fledged by the end of the year. Just as significant was the level of parental care.
“During 89 nest-monitoring visits, adult storks attended their nests for an average of 62 minutes per visit. In 94 per cent of observed foraging departures, one parent replaced the other at the nest, showing highly coordinated biparental care,” said Dr Sandeep Munjpara, Scientist at GEER Foundation and one of the study’s authors.
Coordination ensured near-continuous protection of eggs and chicks
Even after fledging, juveniles continued to depend on their parents, with researchers recording repeated begging and food-sharing interactions, evidence of prolonged parental care and a gradual transition towards independent foraging.
Conservation spotlight on a Ramsar wetland: Forests and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia said the findings provide crucial scientific inputs for sharper conservation planning.
“The study has shed new light on the remarkable behaviour and breeding ecology of this wetland bird. Its findings will help develop more focused and effective conservation measures,” he said.
Minister of State for Forests and Environment Pravin Mali said Gujarat had taken several steps to protect its natural heritage, including the Ramsar-designated Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary.
The latest findings now add another layer to the sanctuary’s ecological significance.
Known for its unique mix of freshwater and saline habitats and its importance to resident and migratory waterbirds, Khijadiya is increasingly being recognised not merely as a stopover or feeding ground, but as a key breeding stronghold for the Black-necked Stork in western India.
The Black-necked Stork is protected under Schedule II of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, following the 2022 amendment.
With four successful nests, eight new fledglings and no recorded breeding losses, the study offers a rare conservation success story while also highlighting the habitat conditions that must be protected if Khijadiya is to remain a safe nursery for one of India’s most striking wetland birds.