Khijadiya emerges as Gujarat’s Black-necked Stork breeding stronghold, study finds

AHMEDABAD: Four nests, eight fledglings and zero recorded chick deaths -- a new GEER Foundation study has put Gujarat’s Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary on the map as a key breeding stronghold for the Black-necked Stork, with researchers reporting a striking 100 per cent fledging success rate.

The study published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Threatened Taxa examined the population, breeding ecology, nesting habitat and reproductive performance of the species between July 2024 and March 2025.

Its findings underscore the growing conservation importance of the Ramsar-designated wetland, situated along the Central Asian Flyway.

“One of the most significant findings was the confirmation of four active Black-necked Stork nests within the sanctuary. Each breeding pair successfully raised two fledglings, taking the total to eight juveniles,” said B.P. Pati (IFS), Director, GEER Foundation.

Along with the breeding pairs and juveniles, researchers regularly recorded five non-breeding adults, pushing the sanctuary’s peak seasonal population to 21 Black-necked Storks during the study period.

The research team, including Sandeep Munjpara, Divyrajsinh Jadeja, Nita Solanki, Amitkumar Nayak and B.P. Pati, generated more than 320 hours of field observations through surveys across 48 georeferenced sampling points in eight management zones.

The study’s strongest conservation signal came from the nesting outcome. All four monitored nests produced fledglings, while researchers recorded no nest abandonment, predation or chick mortality during the monitoring period.

This translated into a 100 per cent fledging success rate, a result that compares favourably with breeding observations from several other parts of India, where nesting outcomes have been more variable.

“The species showed remarkable breeding success at Khijadiya, with every monitored nest producing fledglings. This points to the sanctuary’s strong potential as a secure breeding landscape for the Black-necked Stork,” Pati said.

The researchers also documented an unusual adaptation in nest-site selection. All four nests were built on Neltuma juliflora, formerly known as Prosopis juliflora or gando baval, at heights ranging between 3 and 4.5 metres.