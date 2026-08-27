19-Day forest land protest turns tense as Sagbara farmers plan to plough disputed land

AHMEDABAD: The long-running forest land dispute between tribal farmers of Sagbara in Gujarat's Narmada district and Umarpada taluka in Surat has entered a tense new phase, with protesting farmers announcing plans to march ahead and plough the disputed land after 19 days of agitation.

Nearly 300 farmers from around 12 villages, including Halgam, Padi, Dodhanwadi, Khopi and Nal near the Sagbara border, have been sitting on a fast since August 8. Their key demand is permission to cultivate forest land in Umarpada, which they claim was allotted to families displaced by the Ukai Dam project.

However, the move has triggered a direct confrontation on the ground. While Sagbara farmers are demanding access to the land, local Umarpada farmers, backed by objections raised before forest officials, are opposing their entry and cultivation.

19 Days of fast, Now a call to plough

The protest, which began as a hunger strike, is now threatening to turn into a major showdown after Sagbara farmers announced that they would plough the land despite the opposition.

The agitators have been protesting in the Haripura Round Forest area under Vadpada Range of Umarpada for nearly three weeks, arguing that they had been cultivating the land for almost two decades after it was allotted to Ukai Dam-affected families.

According to the farmers, the dispute intensified over the past two years as local Umarpada farmers began opposing their cultivation. At the same time, Forest Department officials also stopped cultivation, insisting that the matter required approval through a Gram Sabha resolution.