Heavy rains batters Gujarat, triggers widespread flooding across several districts, exposes civic lapses

AHMEDABAD: Heavy monsoon rain continued to lash Gujarat, causing widespread flooding, disrupting transport and inundating residential areas across several districts. The state administration activated disaster response measures as rain affected large parts of South Gujarat, Saurashtra, North Gujarat and central Gujarat.

According to officials, rainfall was recorded in 172 talukas in the last 24 hours, with Mangrol in Junagadh district receiving the highest 13 inches. Between 6 am and 12 noon, another 68 talukas received rain, with Waghai in Dang district recording 5.5 inches. Officials said the widespread rainfall indicates that the southwest monsoon has regained full momentum across the state.

Kadi town in Mehsana district was among the worst affected after 8 to 9 inches of rain fell within two hours around 2 am. Knee- to waist-deep water entered houses in more than 25 residential societies, forcing residents to shift their belongings as roads were submerged.

In South Gujarat, Chikhli in Navsari district received nearly 8 inches of rain between 8 am and 10 am, triggering flash floods. Waist-deep water entered residential areas, while more than 30 houses in Venkateshwar Nagar Society in Devsar and Gandhinagar Phalia in Vansda were flooded.

Heavy rain also disrupted road connectivity. Fallen trees led to the closure of the Gandevi-Navsari state highway and the Vansda-Dang road. Gandevi received around 5 inches of rain, while Dang taluka recorded 3.11 inches and Gandevi 2.17 inches during the morning spell.

Valsad received 6.10 inches of rainfall, leaving several low-lying areas submerged. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were deployed for rescue operations. The Chhipwad grain market was flooded, disrupting business, while the Chhipwad railway underpass, which connects Valsad city with around 44 villages on the Khergam road, was submerged, forcing authorities to stop traffic.

Valsad MP Dhaval Patel said nearly 500 residents from coastal and low-lying areas of Chhipwad had been shifted to safer places.