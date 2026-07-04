Heavy monsoon rain batters Gujarat, floods roads and disrupts connectivity

AHMEDABAD: Heavy monsoon rain continued to batter Gujarat on Saturday, flooding roads, damaging bridges, disrupting transport and cutting off villages as authorities remained on high alert. The India Meteorological Department has issued rain alerts for several districts, while the state government has deployed emergency response teams and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till July 7.

Between 6 am and 10 am, rainfall ranging from 1 mm to nearly an inch was recorded in 48 talukas.

The state has so far received 13.27 per cent of its average seasonal rainfall. South Gujarat has received 17.11 per cent of its seasonal average, followed by Saurashtra at 15.38 per cent, East-Central Gujarat at 10.87 per cent, North Gujarat at 7.79 per cent and Kutch at 0.40 per cent.

Mangrol has recorded the highest rainfall over the past three days, exceeding its normal average by more than 100 per cent.

During the last 24 hours, 14 talukas received between five and 10 inches of rain, 85 talukas recorded one to five inches, while 118 talukas received up to one inch of rainfall.

The rainfall has also increased water levels in reservoirs. The Sardar Sarovar (Narmada) Dam is now at 64.11 per cent of its capacity, while the state's other 206 reservoirs are at 36.09 per cent. Ten dams are between 70 and 100 per cent full, while 20 have crossed the 50 per cent mark.

The state government has deployed 10 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and 25 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams in vulnerable districts. Three additional NDRF teams and eight SDRF teams have been kept on standby.