PM Modi inaugurates Rs 7,600 crore worth semiconductor plant in Gujarat's Sanand

AHMEDABAD: India's semiconductor ambitions gathered fresh momentum on Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rs 7,600-crore CG Semi Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility at Sanand in Gujarat.

The event marked the commercial launch of the country's third semiconductor manufacturing plant within just four months.

The inauguration is a major milestone under the India Semiconductor Mission, and it reinforces the Centre's push to establish India as a global semiconductor manufacturing destination.

Addressing a large gathering, Prime Minister Modi described the occasion as proof that India delivers on its long-term commitments.

"Five years ago, we resolved to make India a semiconductor hub under the vision of 'Make in India'. Today, commercial production has begun at the country's third semiconductor plant, turning that resolve into reality," he said.

Reflecting his interaction with employees at the facility, the Prime Minister said the project represented the spirit of the 'Mini India'.

"I met the engineers, technicians and young professionals working here. Their confidence, technological understanding and commitment deeply impressed me," Modi remarked.

Highlighting the scale of the project, PM Modi said the Sanand facility would initially manufacture nearly 20 crore semiconductor chips annually, with a long-term target of increasing production to 500 crore chips every year.

"I am confident that India will achieve the target sooner than expected," he asserted.