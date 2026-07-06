SDG report reveals that Gujarat lags in school completion, college enrollment, and classroom learning outcomes

AHMEDABAD: An analysis of the Central Government's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Progress Report has brought Gujarat's education sector under sharp scrutiny, revealing that the state lags behind the national average across multiple indicators of quality education.

Data on school completion rates, college enrollment, and classroom learning outcomes point to concerns over educational access and academic performance.

It has also raised questions over the effectiveness of the state's education policies.

The most striking finding is the Grade 12 completion rate, where Gujarat has recorded 50.82% in 2024-25, significantly below the national average of 61.14%.

The figures indicate that nearly one out of every two students (49.18%) in Gujarat do not complete higher secondary education. The difference of more than 10 percentage points highlights the state's struggle in retaining students until the end of their school education.

According to the report, Gujarat's Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in Higher Secondary Education stands at 47.3% in 2024-25, compared to the national average of 58.4%.

In simple terms, more than 52% of eligible students in Gujarat are not enrolled in higher secondary education, reflecting a significant gap in educational participation.

The transition from school to higher education appears even more challenging.

The report's provisional data for 2022-23 shows Gujarat's Gross Enrollment Ratio in tertiary (college) education at 26.2%, lower than the national average of 29.5%.

The data suggests that nearly 73.8% of eligible students are outside the formal higher education system, placing Gujarat at 23rd rank among all States and Union Territories in college enrolment.