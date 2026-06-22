NFHS-6 data sparks debate over deep gaps in women's education, economic empowerment in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: The latest findings of the National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6) have triggered a sharp political and social debate in Gujarat, with key indicators exposing significant gaps in women's education, economic independence and digital access.
The provisional survey data reflect a complex picture of progress and disparity.
Despite Gujarat witnessing growth in infrastructure and economic growth, the condition of women on several critical social indicators continues to raise concerns.
At the heart of the debate lies the education sector.
According to NFHS-6, only 76.3 per cent of females aged six years and above in Gujarat have ever attended school, meaning nearly one in every four women has never entered a classroom.
The figure has reignited questions if development has reached all sections of society equally, particularly among women living in vulnerable and rural communities.
Also, only 38.6 per cent of women in Gujarat have completed ten or more years of schooling.
The urban-rural divide is striking. While 51.9 per cent of urban women have studied for ten years or more, the figure drops sharply to 28.8 percent in rural areas.
In comparison, 47 per cent of men have completed ten or more years of schooling, underscoring a continuing gender gap in educational attainment.
The survey further highlights concerns over women's economic security.
NFHS-6 reveals that only 16 per cent of households have female members who own a house or land, either independently or jointly with others.
The statistic has emerged as one of the most debated findings in the report because ownership of property is widely regarded as a key indicator of economic empowerment and decision-making power within families.
The digital divide, meanwhile, sheds light on inequality.
According to the survey, 65.7 per cent of women use the internet across Gujarat. However, this average masks a significant urban-rural gap.
Internet usage among urban women stands at 81.3 per cent, while only 54.3 per cent of rural women access the internet, indicating that digital inclusion remains uneven despite rapid technological expansion.
Notably, across Gujarat, only 58.8 per cent of women own and use a mobile phone.
In urban areas, the figure rises to 76 per cent, but in rural regions it falls significantly to 46.2 per cent.
The numbers suggest that millions of women are not included in the digital ecosystem that serves as a platform to access education, government services, employment opportunities and financial inclusion.
Gujarat Congress spokesperson Hiren Banker said, "The shocking NFHS-6 figures have exposed the Gujarat model. The BJP government repeatedly projects a narrative of development, but the latest National Family Health Survey data reveals serious shortcomings in the condition of women across the State. When nearly a quarter of women have never attended school, can this truly be called women’s empowerment?"
"Only 16 per cent of women own a house or land in Gujarat. This statistic raises serious questions about the government's claims of economic and social empowerment of women," Banker added.
The NFHS-6 survey is among the country's most comprehensive social and health assessments.
Fieldwork was conducted in two phases between May 2023 and December 2024 through 27 field agencies. The nationwide exercise covered 679,238 households, 716,397 women and 100,977 men, making it one of the largest demographic surveys undertaken in India.
However, the survey report itself advises caution while interpreting trends. The findings remain provisional, and several States and Union Territories may have relatively smaller sample sizes that can influence comparisons.
Beyond political accusations and counterclaims, the numbers point toward enduring challenges in female education, property ownership and digital accessibility.
The NFHS-6 findings serve as a reminder that the actual measure of development ultimately lies in how growth translates into opportunities and empowerment for women.