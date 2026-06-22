NFHS-6 data sparks debate over deep gaps in women's education, economic empowerment in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: The latest findings of the National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6) have triggered a sharp political and social debate in Gujarat, with key indicators exposing significant gaps in women's education, economic independence and digital access.

The provisional survey data reflect a complex picture of progress and disparity.

Despite Gujarat witnessing growth in infrastructure and economic growth, the condition of women on several critical social indicators continues to raise concerns.

At the heart of the debate lies the education sector.

According to NFHS-6, only 76.3 per cent of females aged six years and above in Gujarat have ever attended school, meaning nearly one in every four women has never entered a classroom.

The figure has reignited questions if development has reached all sections of society equally, particularly among women living in vulnerable and rural communities.

Also, only 38.6 per cent of women in Gujarat have completed ten or more years of schooling.

The urban-rural divide is striking. While 51.9 per cent of urban women have studied for ten years or more, the figure drops sharply to 28.8 percent in rural areas.

In comparison, 47 per cent of men have completed ten or more years of schooling, underscoring a continuing gender gap in educational attainment.

The survey further highlights concerns over women's economic security.

NFHS-6 reveals that only 16 per cent of households have female members who own a house or land, either independently or jointly with others.

The statistic has emerged as one of the most debated findings in the report because ownership of property is widely regarded as a key indicator of economic empowerment and decision-making power within families.

The digital divide, meanwhile, sheds light on inequality.