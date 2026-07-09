Child dies of Chandipura virus in Gujarat as suspected cases rise in Sabarkantha

AHMEDABAD: Fresh concerns have emerged over the spread of the Chandipura virus in Gujarat after a six-year-old child from Rajasthan died while undergoing treatment at Himmatnagar Civil Hospital in Sabarkantha district.

According to hospital officials, the child was admitted four days ago after his condition deteriorated rapidly. Doctors began treatment immediately and sent samples for laboratory testing. After the infection was confirmed, the hospital and district health authorities intensified surveillance and precautionary measures.

The latest death comes amid a rise in suspected Chandipura virus cases at the hospital. Five suspected cases have been reported at Himmatnagar Civil Hospital in the current phase of the outbreak. Two children tested negative and were discharged, while the test results of two other patients are awaited.

Hospital records show that seven suspected Chandipura virus patients were admitted between June 26 and July 9. Three children have died during this period, raising fresh concerns over the viral disease, which primarily affects young children.

Himmatnagar Civil Hospital Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Vipul Jani said the hospital has handled seven suspected cases since June 26.