Gujarat CID busts interstate cyber racket that duped over 5000 people through sale of sexual wellness medicine

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat CID Crime's Cyber Centre of Excellence has dismantled an interstate racket that allegedly cheated people across the country through a sophisticated online scam involving fake Ayurvedic sexual wellness medicines.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the Cyber Centre of Excellence raided a call centre operating from Ahmedabad's Vastral area on July 10 and exposed a well-organised fraud network that investigators believe duped nearly 4,000 to 5,000 victims, siphoning off crores of rupees through deception, intimidation and cyber-enabled extortion.

The operation led to the arrest of seven accused, including the alleged kingpin, Devendra Rajawat of Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, and a woman.

Simultaneous action was carried out in Ahmedabad and Uttar Pradesh, following which legal proceedings were initiated against all the accused.

Investigators revealed that the gang first lured unsuspecting victims through aggressive advertisements on Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms, promoting products with claims such as "100% guaranteed sexual power enhancement", "Ayurvedic treatment", "performance-enhancing medicine", and similar misleading promises.

Once a prospective customer responded to the advertisements, call centre executives posed as qualified doctors or medical experts and convinced them to purchase the so-called herbal medicines.

Orders were accepted online, and parcels were dispatched through courier and postal services. However, the fraud did not end with the sale. As soon as customers accepted delivery and made payment, the accused allegedly switched to the second phase of the scam.

Victims began receiving threatening phone calls from fraudsters impersonating police officers, doctors or government officials. The callers falsely claimed that the medicines ordered by the customer were banned stimulant drugs and alleged that criminal proceedings had been initiated against them.