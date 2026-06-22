Gujarat cyber cops bust international forex scam following complaint from victim over losing Rs 19 lakh

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s Cyber Crime Police have cracked down on an interstate cyber fraud racket that allegedly duped investors over a fake forex and cryptocurrency trading platform, promising extraordinary returns.

The racket that targeted investors across multiple countries came to light after a Gujarat-based complainant reportedly lost more than Rs 19 lakh.

Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Lavina Sinha, Assistant Commissioner of Police Hardik Makadiya and the Cyber Crime Police Station launched an extensive investigation into the complaint.

The investigation revealed a larger organised cybercrime network operating across the State and international boundaries.

According to investigators, the complainant was drawn into the scheme after watching forex trading promotional videos circulating on various online platforms.

The videos projected forex trading as a highly profitable investment opportunity and directed potential investors toward a trading platform known as WinProFX.

Believing the claims, the complainant began investing funds through the platform by transferring cryptocurrency in the form of USDT.