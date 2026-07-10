Rajkot game zone fire: RMC sacks five officials; initiates action against eight after HC scrutiny

More than two years after the TRP Game Zone fire in Rajkot claimed 28 lives, the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) on Friday told the Gujarat High Court that it has initiated action against eight officials, dismissing five of them after a departmental inquiry.

In an affidavit filed before a division bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice D N Ray, the RMC's deputy commissioner detailed the disciplinary action taken against the officials.

The affidavit said punitive action was initiated against errant personnel, including the then assistant town planners and a station fire officer, whose alleged lapses led to the May 25, 2024, tragedy.

The RMC's affidavit was in response to the HC's suo motu plea into the incident.

As many as 28 people, including children, were charred to death after a massive fire gutted the entire game zone facility on May 25, 2024.

Five officials were subject to a "major penalty" of dismissal from the service and disqualification from future employment under the government, the civic body stated.

These officials include the then assistant town planners, Gautam Joshi and Mukesh Makwana, the then assistant engineer Jaydip Chaudharir, and Rohit Vigora, the then station fire officer.

Rajesh Makwana, the then assistant town planner, has been removed from the corporation's services and a major penalty imposed upon him, the affidavit said.

Of the three other officers, one has retired, while the proposed action against the other two is pending, the civic body said.