Gujarat CID busts pan-India cyber fraud network linked to Rs 250 crore transactions; 19 arrested

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Cyber Centre of Excellence of CID Crime has dismantled a sprawling interstate cyber fraud network under 'Operation Mule Hunt 2.0', arresting 19 accused linked to 146 cybercrime cases registered across 21 States.

Investigators said the syndicate routed suspicious financial transactions exceeding Rs 250 crore through fake and rented bank accounts, exposing the scale of a highly organised cybercrime ecosystem, with links extending from Gujarat to Dubai.

The operation cracked five major cyber fraud cases registered in Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Surat, Patan and Gandhinagar. It also uncovered a network that allegedly specialised in providing bank accounts and digital infrastructure to cyber fraudsters operating across the country.

According to investigators, the accused exploited bulk-mode banking facilities to transfer fraud proceeds through multiple fake and rented accounts, making it difficult for agencies to trace the money trail.

Victims were targeted through fake investments, online trading, deposit and UPI frauds. Many others were tricked into downloading malicious APK files that gave fraudsters control over their banking credentials and digital devices.

The probe revealed that key operations were managed from offices in Mota Varachha and Jahangirpura in Surat, while parts of the syndicate were allegedly being controlled by handlers operating from Dubai.

Six accused were arrested from Mehsana and Gandhinagar, while investigators traced more than Rs 161 crore in transactions through the account of one accused, whose alleged principal handler has also been arrested.

The investigation also exposed the criminal backgrounds of several accused.

In one of the Vadodara-linked cases, four accused were found to be connected to 101 cybercrime complaints registered across the country, involving fraud worth over Rs 46 crore.