Man smuggles gold paste worth crores from Dubai in modified undergarment, held at Ahmedabad airport

AHMEDABAD: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Customs Department, working jointly with the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), foiled an attempt to smuggle gold worth Rs 4.31 crore through Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, exposing a sophisticated modus operandi used by international gold syndicates.

Dilip Piparia, a resident of Gujarat's Morbi district, who had arrived from Dubai on an IndiGo flight carrying gold concealed in specially modified undergarments, was arrested.

According to DRI officials, the operation was launched after the agency received specific intelligence indicating that a passenger arriving from Dubai was attempting to smuggle a substantial quantity of contraband gold into India.

Acting swiftly, DRI officers coordinated with the AIU and maintained surveillance at Terminal-2 before intercepting the suspect at the Green Channel immediately after his arrival.

Initially, Piparia attempted to evade scrutiny by declaring that he was not carrying any dutiable or prohibited goods. Officials subjected his baggage to an X-ray scan and carried out a physical frisk using the doorframe metal detector, but the preliminary examination failed to detect any suspicious object.

However, investigators noticed that the passenger appeared unusually anxious and visibly nervous throughout the questioning, prompting officers to continue their interrogation instead of allowing him to leave.

The sustained questioning eventually broke his resistance.

During interrogation, Piparia allegedly admitted that he had concealed gold on his body in an attempt to bypass Customs checks.

Officials said the accused voluntarily removed two specially designed undergarments that had been modified with secret stitched cavities.