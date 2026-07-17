Gujarat ATS arrests five more JeM operatives associated with suspected terror-radicalisation module

AHMEDABAD: Tightening its grip on a suspected terror-radicalisation module with links to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested five more alleged operatives following intensive interrogation of eight accused already in custody.
With the latest crackdown, the total number of persons arrested in the case has risen to 13, exposing a rooted network involved in spreading extremist ideology, procuring bomb-making material and attempting explosive tests at multiple locations in Gujarat.
The fresh arrests were carried out from different areas of Siddhpur and other parts of north Gujarat after investigators uncovered crucial leads during the questioning of the first batch of accused.
ATS officials said the newly arrested suspects were not merely sympathising but were actively associated with the arrested accused and had allegedly participated in activities linked to the terror network.
According to investigators, the names of the five accused surfaced during sustained interrogation, which included a madrasa teacher and two students.
As the investigation progressed, ATS teams pieced together a chain of contacts, communication links and material exchanges that pointed towards the involvement of additional individuals.
Acting on these inputs, coordinated raids were conducted, and the five suspects were taken into custody.
The ATS has alleged that all five accused were associated with the banned Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed and shared its extremist ideology.
Officials claimed that the suspects were part of a wider radicalisation effort aimed at influencing local youth through jihadi literature and online propaganda.
The investigation has revealed disturbing details about the activities of the accused. During searches and forensic examination of mobile phones seized from the suspects, investigators recovered a large collection of extremist literature, including PDF documents allegedly linked to JeM.
The digital material reportedly contained jihadi content, indoctrination literature and detailed instructions on manufacturing explosive devices.
Officials said bomb-making manuals and technical documents explaining the preparation of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered from electronic devices belonging to the accused.
ATS sources stated that investigators also found PDF files containing detailed methods for assembling crude bombs and time-based explosive mechanisms.
Strikingly, it is alleged that members of the network had carried out multiple explosive experiments.
During questioning, the accused allegedly disclosed that crude bomb tests were conducted at different locations on at least eight occasions.
ATS officials believe these tests were part of efforts to gain practical knowledge of explosives and assess the effectiveness of homemade devices.
According to the probe, the network's activities revolved around key accused Mohammad Amin, who is suspected to be one of the principal figures in the case.
Investigators claim Amin had bomb-making material and extremist content linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed.
During the course of the investigation, ATS allegedly found evidence suggesting that Amin supplied JeM-related literature and other materials to several members of the group.
Another accused, Mohammad Ayub Kadiwala, allegedly attempted to manufacture a crude time bomb using the material supplied within the network. However, the experiment failed.
The ATS further alleged that explosive-related material was subsequently passed on to another accused, Bilal Abid Sheikh, indicating a wider distribution chain within the group.
Officials have also claimed that the accused exhibited strong pro-jihadi leanings and had consumed large volumes of extremist propaganda.
According to investigators, the ideological material recovered from the accused points towards direct influence from JeM's radical doctrine.
ATS officers believe the group's activities went beyond mere possession of literature and reflected a systematic effort to promote extremist thinking.
The case first came to light when the ATS detained and later arrested eight suspects linked to a madrasa-based radicalisation network.
Investigators alleged that the group was in direct contact with a Pakistan-based JeM handler and had established communication channels using encrypted online platforms.
According to the ATS, the accused were translating jihadi books and extremist literature into Gujarati.
Investigators suspect that this translation effort was aimed at making extremist content more accessible to Gujarati-speaking individuals and expanding the influence of the network.
The ATS further claimed that the group had received financial assistance amounting to approximately Rs 3 lakh for operational activities.
Investigators believe part of this money was used to purchase an old vehicle that was allegedly utilised by members of the network for travel and coordination purposes.
Officials are also probing how communication was maintained with foreign handlers. Despite mobile phone restrictions within the madrasa, investigators suspect that students may have accessed online communication platforms using a teacher's mobile hotspot.
The ATS is examining whether encrypted applications, including Telegram, were used to establish and maintain contact with handlers based in Pakistan.
As the investigation widened, ATS teams brought several suspects to Banaskantha and other locations for questioning. During these interrogations, investigators gathered fresh evidence and identified additional individuals allegedly linked to the network.
Statements of several persons were recorded before the five latest arrests were made. Following their arrest, all five accused were produced before the Kadi court.
Seeking custodial interrogation, Assistant Public Prosecutor P.R. Dantani argued that investigators needed time to uncover the full extent of the terror network, identify additional associates, trace the source of bomb-making materials and establish how extremist literature entered the possession of the accused.
Dantani informed the court that investigators were examining where the explosive material had been procured, how it was transported and concealed, and through which channels the accused obtained jihadi literature linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed.
The prosecution also stressed the need to investigate whether more individuals were involved and whether any future plans had been formulated by the group.
Accepting the prosecution's submissions, the Kadi court granted eight days of police remand for all five accused.
The ATS is now conducting detailed custodial interrogation to reconstruct the network's structure, identify funding channels, analyse digital evidence and determine whether the accused were planning further activities.
With the latest arrests, investigators are focusing on uncovering the local support structure that allegedly helped sustain the network.
Security agencies are examining links between the accused, their online activities, financial transactions and communication patterns to establish the full scope of the alleged terror module.
The ATS believes the case has exposed a concerning pattern of radicalisation, ideological indoctrination and experimentation with explosive devices.
Further investigation remains underway.