Gujarat ATS arrests five more JeM operatives associated with suspected terror-radicalisation module

AHMEDABAD: Tightening its grip on a suspected terror-radicalisation module with links to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested five more alleged operatives following intensive interrogation of eight accused already in custody.

With the latest crackdown, the total number of persons arrested in the case has risen to 13, exposing a rooted network involved in spreading extremist ideology, procuring bomb-making material and attempting explosive tests at multiple locations in Gujarat.

The fresh arrests were carried out from different areas of Siddhpur and other parts of north Gujarat after investigators uncovered crucial leads during the questioning of the first batch of accused.

ATS officials said the newly arrested suspects were not merely sympathising but were actively associated with the arrested accused and had allegedly participated in activities linked to the terror network.

According to investigators, the names of the five accused surfaced during sustained interrogation, which included a madrasa teacher and two students.

As the investigation progressed, ATS teams pieced together a chain of contacts, communication links and material exchanges that pointed towards the involvement of additional individuals.

Acting on these inputs, coordinated raids were conducted, and the five suspects were taken into custody.

The ATS has alleged that all five accused were associated with the banned Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed and shared its extremist ideology.

Officials claimed that the suspects were part of a wider radicalisation effort aimed at influencing local youth through jihadi literature and online propaganda.

The investigation has revealed disturbing details about the activities of the accused. During searches and forensic examination of mobile phones seized from the suspects, investigators recovered a large collection of extremist literature, including PDF documents allegedly linked to JeM.

The digital material reportedly contained jihadi content, indoctrination literature and detailed instructions on manufacturing explosive devices.

Officials said bomb-making manuals and technical documents explaining the preparation of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered from electronic devices belonging to the accused.

ATS sources stated that investigators also found PDF files containing detailed methods for assembling crude bombs and time-based explosive mechanisms.

Strikingly, it is alleged that members of the network had carried out multiple explosive experiments.

During questioning, the accused allegedly disclosed that crude bomb tests were conducted at different locations on at least eight occasions.

ATS officials believe these tests were part of efforts to gain practical knowledge of explosives and assess the effectiveness of homemade devices.

According to the probe, the network's activities revolved around key accused Mohammad Amin, who is suspected to be one of the principal figures in the case.

Investigators claim Amin had bomb-making material and extremist content linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed.