Families of AI-171 crash victims press for black box data, memorial as AAIB withholds records

Families of those killed in the Air India AI-171 crash demanded the release of the aircraft's black box data and cockpit voice recorder (CVR) transcript, questioning the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) decision to withhold the material while promising only a final investigation report.

The families also called for greater transparency in the probe, sought a permanent memorial at the crash site and raised questions over the role of simulator tests in the ongoing investigation.

Representatives of the victims' families met in Ahmedabad to discuss the AAIB's recent affidavit before the Supreme Court, in which the agency said it would not make public the black box data or the CVR transcript.

The London Gatwick-bound Air India flight AI-171 crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, 2025. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner slammed into the BJ Medical College hostel complex, killing 241 of the 242 people on board and 19 people on the ground, making it India's deadliest aviation disaster in decades.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Romin Vahora, who lost his brother, niece and aunt in the crash, questioned why excerpts of the cockpit conversation were included in the preliminary report if the authorities believed such material should remain confidential.

"If they never intended to release the data, why did they release a cockpit voice recording transcript (as part of preliminary report) just a few days after the crash?" Vahora asked, adding that the families wanted to know whether the selective disclosure was meant to "shift the blame onto the pilots or mislead the victims' families".

Vahora said the families wanted the raw black box data to be made public, handed over to them or shared with their legal representatives.

"If they only give us a summarised report, what guarantee do we have that it is accurate? Until the actual black box data is released, nobody can definitively assure us whether the report is true or false," said Vahora, a resident of Kheda district.

He said the families had not yet initiated legal proceedings and were awaiting the final investigation report, while their lawyers were exploring all legal options to secure access to the black box data.