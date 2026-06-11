Gujarat police arrest Bihar man wanted in 2012 murder case after 14-year hunt

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat's Surat Crime Branch has arrested the alleged mastermind behind a 2012 murder that had remained unresolved for nearly 14 years.
The accused, who had been on the run since the crime, was traced to his native village in Bihar after investigators received specific intelligence about his whereabouts. Police said the arrested accused, identified as Bholasingh, had been evading arrest by constantly changing locations and hiding his real identity while working as a daily wage labourer in different states. His prolonged escape had also led the court to issue a non-bailable warrant against him under Section 70 of the CrPC.
The case dates back to 2012, when Bholasingh and his acquaintance Mohitsingh travelled from their hometown to Surat in search of employment. Both men reportedly stayed at the residence of another friend in the Amroli area and began working at a printing mill on Amroli Station Road.
Later, according to investigators, frequent arguments erupted between the accused and Mohitsingh over room rent payments and household expenses. The financial dispute allegedly intensified over time, eventually turning into a violent confrontation.
Police said Bholasingh, along with co-accused Amit Singh, allegedly cornered Mohitsingh on the terrace of the SMC Housing complex at Kosad. The victim was allegedly beaten using sticks and wooden logs.
After the assault, the main accused allegedly pushed Mohitsingh from the fourth-floor terrace, causing him to crash to the ground. The victim suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot.
While the second accused was arrested during the initial stages of the investigation, the alleged mastermind managed to flee Surat immediately after the incident.
Police said he escaped to Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and spent the next 14 years living under the radar, frequently changing jobs and locations to avoid detection. "The accused continuously concealed his identity and worked as a casual labourer in different states to escape the law. Persistent tracking and fresh intelligence finally helped us trace him," police officials said.
The breakthrough came after the Surat Crime Branch's Chain Snatching Squad received reliable information that the fugitive had left Ghaziabad and quietly returned to his native village in Bihar because he was unemployed.
Acting swiftly, a Crime Branch team coordinated with the local Bihar Police and conducted a raid at Ishwarpura village in Bhojpur district. The area was surrounded, leaving the accused with no escape route, and he was taken into custody.
"Based on specific intelligence, the accused was apprehended from his native village in Bihar. He was subsequently brought to Surat on a transfer warrant and handed over to the Amroli police for further legal proceedings," officials said.