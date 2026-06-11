Gujarat police arrest Bihar man wanted in 2012 murder case after 14-year hunt

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat's Surat Crime Branch has arrested the alleged mastermind behind a 2012 murder that had remained unresolved for nearly 14 years.

The accused, who had been on the run since the crime, was traced to his native village in Bihar after investigators received specific intelligence about his whereabouts. Police said the arrested accused, identified as Bholasingh, had been evading arrest by constantly changing locations and hiding his real identity while working as a daily wage labourer in different states. His prolonged escape had also led the court to issue a non-bailable warrant against him under Section 70 of the CrPC.

The case dates back to 2012, when Bholasingh and his acquaintance Mohitsingh travelled from their hometown to Surat in search of employment. Both men reportedly stayed at the residence of another friend in the Amroli area and began working at a printing mill on Amroli Station Road.

Later, according to investigators, frequent arguments erupted between the accused and Mohitsingh over room rent payments and household expenses. The financial dispute allegedly intensified over time, eventually turning into a violent confrontation.