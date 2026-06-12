A year after Ahmedabad AI171 crash, families still await answers as probe drags on

One year after an Air India passenger jet crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, killing over 260 people, families of the victims are still waiting for answers about what caused one of the world's deadliest aviation disasters in recent years.

Flight AI171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner bound for London Gatwick, came down less than a minute after take-off on 12 June 2025. All but one of the 242 people on board were killed, along with 19 people on the ground when the aircraft struck a medical college hostel.

The anniversary comes with India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) yet to issue a final report, which investigators had been expected to complete around the first anniversary of the crash.

Instead, the probe has been delayed as authorities continue examining critical evidence linked to the aircraft's GE Aerospace engines and associated control systems. Investigators are expected to issue a status update or interim report, with a final report now likely within the next three months, according to people familiar with the matter.

The preliminary report released last year found that both engine fuel control switches moved almost simultaneously from "RUN" to "CUTOFF" seconds after takeoff, starving the engines of fuel and causing a catastrophic loss of thrust.

The report, however, stopped short of assigning blame or identifying the cause of the switch movement, and Indian authorities have repeatedly cautioned against drawing conclusions before the investigation is completed.

The prolonged investigation has fuelled speculation and competing theories ranging from technical malfunction to human action.

The Federation of Indian Pilots this week renewed its demand for a judicial inquiry and opposed the release of any interim report, arguing that partial findings could lead to confusion and misinterpretation before the investigation is complete.