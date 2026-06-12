'Won't let his dream die': Former Gujarat CM Rupani's son breaks silence one year after Ahmedabad plane crash

AHMEDABAD: One year after the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that killed former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and 259 others, grief remains as raw as ever for the families left behind.

Marking the first anniversary of the June 12 tragedy, Vijay Rupani's son, Rishabh Rupani, paid heartfelt tributes to every victim and used the occasion to speak about the ongoing investigation, compensation-related concerns and his father's enduring legacy.

Remembering his father not merely as a political leader but as a committed ideologue, Rishabh said the family would continue to carry forward his vision through public service. He announced that the Vijay Rupani Memorial Trust and the Vijay Rupani Foundation would focus on youth development, women's empowerment, healthcare, education and social welfare activities.

"Vijaybhai's ideas were rooted in the ideology of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the RSS. Our effort will be to positively shape society by taking those values to the people," he said.

Even as many bereaved families continue to wait for the final findings of the crash investigation, Rishabh appealed for patience and restraint. He said aviation disasters are technically complex and require investigators to examine every possible angle before reaching a conclusion.

"Whether such accidents happen in India or abroad, detailed investigations naturally take time because multiple theories and technical aspects have to be verified. The truth must emerge through a thorough process, not through speculation," he said.