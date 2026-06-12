'Won't let his dream die': Former Gujarat CM Rupani's son breaks silence one year after Ahmedabad plane crash

AHMEDABAD: One year after the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that killed former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and 259 others, grief remains as raw as ever for the families left behind.
Marking the first anniversary of the June 12 tragedy, Vijay Rupani's son, Rishabh Rupani, paid heartfelt tributes to every victim and used the occasion to speak about the ongoing investigation, compensation-related concerns and his father's enduring legacy.
Remembering his father not merely as a political leader but as a committed ideologue, Rishabh said the family would continue to carry forward his vision through public service. He announced that the Vijay Rupani Memorial Trust and the Vijay Rupani Foundation would focus on youth development, women's empowerment, healthcare, education and social welfare activities.
"Vijaybhai's ideas were rooted in the ideology of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the RSS. Our effort will be to positively shape society by taking those values to the people," he said.
Even as many bereaved families continue to wait for the final findings of the crash investigation, Rishabh appealed for patience and restraint. He said aviation disasters are technically complex and require investigators to examine every possible angle before reaching a conclusion.
"Whether such accidents happen in India or abroad, detailed investigations naturally take time because multiple theories and technical aspects have to be verified. The truth must emerge through a thorough process, not through speculation," he said.
Expressing confidence in the authorities, he added, "When leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are guiding the country, people should have full faith in the central investigation agencies. I believe the probe will reach its proper conclusion."
Rishabh was also questioned about allegations that the compensation offered by Air India required families to waive future legal claims. He confirmed that Vijay Rupani's daughter, Radhikaben, had communicated with the airline through email regarding the alleged legal claim waiver.
"Air India and the Tata Group have remained in contact with victim families through email over the past year. My sister's communication has also received a response. However, this is a private matter between the affected families and the airline, and I do not believe it should be debated publicly," he said.
The interaction also turned political when Rishabh was asked whether he would contest future Assembly elections on a BJP ticket. Rejecting the idea that political inheritance should be taken for granted, he said such questions did not fit the BJP's organisational culture.
"That may happen in family-driven political parties, but this is not a family-oriented party. Three generations of our family have been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and we are committed workers of the BJP. It is a cadre-based organisation where workers do not serve with expectations of power or privilege, and I have no such expectation either," he said.