Gujarat Kisan Congress ready for bigger showdown after farmers’ agitation collapses due to political infighting

AHMEDABAD: The political fallout of the June 15 farmers’ agitation in Gujarat has intensified, with the Kisan Congress taking a decisive stand and announcing that all future movements for farmers’ rights will be fought under the joint leadership of the Gujarat Congress and Kisan Congress.
The decision comes amid allegations that leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) misled farmers during the agitation and attempted to divert the movement for political purposes.
Addressing a press conference, Seva Dal National President Lalji Desai launched a scathing attack on both the BJP and AAP, claiming that the farmers’ struggle was being deliberately weakened through political interference.
He said the movement was not born overnight but was the result of six months of continuous outreach across villages and talukas, where activists engaged directly with farmers facing land acquisition and infrastructure-related challenges.
Desai recalled that several farmer leaders had undertaken a tractor yatra from Somnath, carrying the concerns of cultivators across Gujarat. He alleged that fertile agricultural land was being taken away for corporate projects and utility infrastructure, while farmers were left struggling for justice.
According to him, resentment among farmers had been steadily building due to issues related to electricity transmission poles, land acquisition, and administrative actions carried out under official directives.
Linking these grievances to the June 15 agitation, Desai claimed that both the BJP and its affiliated organizations, along with AAP leaders, attempted to manipulate the movement. He alleged that while farmers were mobilizing in large numbers, political forces sought to divert the agitation from its original purpose.
“We invited everyone to support the farmers’ cause at the grassroots level. However, when thousands of tractors were preparing to join the movement, political leaders attempted to convert the agitation into a stage for their own agenda. We chose restraint because we did not want a confrontation between farmers and police. We remained committed to a peaceful Gandhian protest, but our trust was betrayed,” Desai said.
Describing the June 15 rally as one of the most significant farmer mobilizations seen since 2013, he alleged that “political stunts” overshadowed the farmers’ core demands. Nevertheless, he asserted that the struggle had now entered a decisive phase and would continue with greater intensity.
From now onward, Desai announced, the farmers’ movement would operate under the leadership of the Kisan Congress and the Congress party. He invited all like-minded farmer groups and activists to join the campaign while accusing the BJP and AAP of working together to weaken the opposition and dilute farmers’ issues.
He further claimed that several prominent farmer leaders had recently distanced themselves from AAP because of growing dissatisfaction. Naming leaders such as Raju Karpada, Sagar Rabari, and Karsandas Bapu, Desai alleged that they were compelled to leave the party due to differences over the handling of the issue.