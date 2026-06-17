Gujarat Kisan Congress ready for bigger showdown after farmers’ agitation collapses due to political infighting

AHMEDABAD: The political fallout of the June 15 farmers’ agitation in Gujarat has intensified, with the Kisan Congress taking a decisive stand and announcing that all future movements for farmers’ rights will be fought under the joint leadership of the Gujarat Congress and Kisan Congress.

The decision comes amid allegations that leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) misled farmers during the agitation and attempted to divert the movement for political purposes.

Addressing a press conference, Seva Dal National President Lalji Desai launched a scathing attack on both the BJP and AAP, claiming that the farmers’ struggle was being deliberately weakened through political interference.

He said the movement was not born overnight but was the result of six months of continuous outreach across villages and talukas, where activists engaged directly with farmers facing land acquisition and infrastructure-related challenges.

Desai recalled that several farmer leaders had undertaken a tractor yatra from Somnath, carrying the concerns of cultivators across Gujarat. He alleged that fertile agricultural land was being taken away for corporate projects and utility infrastructure, while farmers were left struggling for justice.

According to him, resentment among farmers had been steadily building due to issues related to electricity transmission poles, land acquisition, and administrative actions carried out under official directives.