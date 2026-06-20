Masked gang loots Rs 2.5 crore cash, gold from 77-year-old businessman’s Rajkot home

AHMEDABAD: A gang of masked robbers allegedly broke into the residence of a 77-year-old businessman in Gujarat's Rajkot district and decamped with cash, gold and other valuables worth nearly Rs 2.5 crore after assaulting and threatening him in the early hours of June 19, police said.

The victim was identified as Jitendrasinh Ajitsinh Jadeja, a member of a prominent family engaged in farming, petrol pump operations and land plotting business.

According to the complaint, four to five masked men forcibly broke open the door of the house and entered the premises in darkness. The noise woke Jadeja, but before he could react, the intruders allegedly overpowered him, threatened him and took control of the house.

Narrating the incident, Jadeja said, "I woke up after hearing the noise. The robbers took away Rs 2.47 crore in cash, gold worth around Rs 2 lakh, a rifle and a small mobile phone before fleeing from the spot."

Investigators said the accused allegedly caused minor injuries to the elderly victim before forcing him aside and carrying out the robbery.

As news of the crime spread, senior police officials rushed to the scene. Rajkot Rural Police launched an intensive probe, treating it as one of the biggest robbery cases reported in the region in recent times.