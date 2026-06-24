After his conviction in forest officials' assault case, AAP MLA Vasava faces another court battle

AHMEDABAD: Legal troubles continue to deepen for AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava, with the Dediapada legislator now facing a fresh court battle even as he remains behind bars in a separate criminal case.

After being sentenced to seven years' imprisonment for allegedly assaulting forest department personnel on Tuesday, Vasava has now come under judicial scrutiny over his remarks that reportedly targeted the Gujarat Police force.

The latest case stems from a controversy that erupted in July 2024, when Vasava allegedly made strong and contentious statements against the Gujarat Police during a public address.

According to the prosecution, the remarks were not only baseless but also damaging to the dignity, credibility and institutional reputation of the state's police machinery.

As the controversy intensified, police authorities initiated an official inquiry into the statements. Following the investigation, a report was prepared by the then Bharuch District Police Chief, who concluded that legal action was warranted. Based on the findings, a formal criminal complaint was filed before the Bharuch court, setting the stage for judicial proceedings against the tribal leader.

Taking cognisance of the complaint and the seriousness of the allegations, the court moved forward with the legal process. In the first phase, a notice was issued directing Vasava to remain present before the court on June 23. However, the proceedings hit a procedural hurdle when the notice could not be properly served because the MLA was lodged in jail.

During the hearing, District Public Prosecutor brought this technical complication to the court's attention. He informed the court that the notice could not reach the accused through the normal process due to his incarceration. After examining the submission, the court accepted the prosecution's explanation and proceeded to address the issue through legal provisions.

Emphasising the principles of natural justice, the court decided that the accused must be given a fair opportunity to present his defence. Consequently, the earlier appearance date was cancelled, and a fresh deadline was fixed. The court has now directed Chaitar Vasava to appear personally before it on July 29.

The development assumes significance because Vasava remains one of the most influential tribal leaders in Gujarat and enjoys a strong support base across the tribal belt. His political fortunes have already come under severe strain after his conviction in the forest officials' assault case on Tuesday.