400 criminals supplied malware by Telegram bot: Inside Gujarat's major cyber crime network

AHMEDABAD: In a major breakthrough against cybercrime, the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Police has dismantled a highly sophisticated syndicate linked to the infamous Jamtara network, exposing a well-organised racket that used malicious APK files to infiltrate mobile phones and drain victims' bank accounts.

The operation was launched following specific directions from Deputy Commissioner of Police Lavina Sinha.

Acting under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Hardik Mankadiya, a dedicated investigation team was formed to trace the cyber criminals behind the growing number of complaints received through the National Cyber Helpline.

Investigators conducted a detailed analysis of multiple cyber fraud complaints registered at the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Police Station. Technical intelligence, digital forensics and human intelligence inputs revealed a common pattern: victims were being tricked into downloading malicious APK applications under the guise of utility bill updates, bank KYC verification, customer support services and government-related notifications.

The investigation gained momentum after a complaint lodged by Hansol resident Naresh Sabnani. According to the complaint, he received a WhatsApp message purportedly sent on behalf of Sabarmati Gas Limited warning that his gas connection would be disconnected unless his pending bill was updated immediately. The message directed him to contact a so-called "Bill Update Officer" and download an application named "Sabarmati Gas Bill Update.apk."

Believing the communication to be genuine, the victim downloaded the application.

However, within moments, the malware silently took control of his mobile phone. The fraudsters gained unauthorised access to sensitive information stored on the phone, including banking credentials and authentication details. Subsequently, multiple fraudulent transactions were executed from his HDFC Bank account, resulting in a loss of Rs 6.68 lakh.

Following the complaint, Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act (ITA) and launched an intensive investigation to identify the individuals operating behind the cyber infrastructure.