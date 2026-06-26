Lion attack that led to death of five-year-old boy triggers alarm over rising human-wildlife conflict in Gir

AHMEDABAD: The tragic death of a five-year-old boy in a lion attack at Chaturi village in Khambha taluka of Amreli district has intensified concerns over the rapidly escalating human-lion conflict across Gujarat's Greater Gir landscape.

The child was walking with his grandfather on the night of June 24 when a lioness suddenly attacked and killed him before any rescue was possible.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the state and reignited the debate over balancing lion conservation and human safety.

The tragedy comes against the backdrop of an increasing number of fatal encounters between lions and humans as the big cats continue expanding beyond Gir's protected forests into villages, farms and grazing lands.

What was once considered a rare occurrence is now becoming an alarming pattern, with five human deaths linked to lion attacks or suspected wild animal attacks reported within a month in Amreli district and adjoining areas.

The recent chain of incidents includes human remains found at Bhakodar in Jafrabad on May 26, a suspected lion attack at Juna Savar in Savarkundla on June 15, the killing of a young man at Kovaya in Rajula on June 16, another fatal attack in Mahuva of Bhavnagar district on June 17, the Chaturi child attack on June 24, and another case involving human remains recovered from Ghantiyan village in Bagasara.

The rising frequency of these incidents has raised serious questions over the changing behaviour and movement patterns of lions.

Responding to the growing public outrage, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel directed senior officials to immediately visit the bereaved family.