Lion attack that led to death of five-year-old boy triggers alarm over rising human-wildlife conflict in Gir

AHMEDABAD: The tragic death of a five-year-old boy in a lion attack at Chaturi village in Khambha taluka of Amreli district has intensified concerns over the rapidly escalating human-lion conflict across Gujarat's Greater Gir landscape.
The child was walking with his grandfather on the night of June 24 when a lioness suddenly attacked and killed him before any rescue was possible.
The incident has sent shockwaves across the state and reignited the debate over balancing lion conservation and human safety.
The tragedy comes against the backdrop of an increasing number of fatal encounters between lions and humans as the big cats continue expanding beyond Gir's protected forests into villages, farms and grazing lands.
What was once considered a rare occurrence is now becoming an alarming pattern, with five human deaths linked to lion attacks or suspected wild animal attacks reported within a month in Amreli district and adjoining areas.
The recent chain of incidents includes human remains found at Bhakodar in Jafrabad on May 26, a suspected lion attack at Juna Savar in Savarkundla on June 15, the killing of a young man at Kovaya in Rajula on June 16, another fatal attack in Mahuva of Bhavnagar district on June 17, the Chaturi child attack on June 24, and another case involving human remains recovered from Ghantiyan village in Bagasara.
The rising frequency of these incidents has raised serious questions over the changing behaviour and movement patterns of lions.
Responding to the growing public outrage, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel directed senior officials to immediately visit the bereaved family.
Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia personally met the family, expressed condolences and announced that the government will introduce a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure soon aimed at preventing future human-wildlife conflicts.
"The Asiatic lion is generally not known to attack humans. The recent incidents indicate an unusual behavioural shift that requires detailed scientific investigation. We have instructed senior forest officials to identify the reasons behind these attacks and prepare both immediate and long-term strategies. Public safety remains our highest priority, and a strong SOP will soon be implemented to minimise human-wildlife conflict," the Forest Minister said.
The Minister's visit also witnessed strong protests from residents and village representatives.
Chaturi village Sarpanch Kamleshbhai Jani demanded that lions and leopards straying into revenue areas be shifted back to forest habitats, permanently.
He also urged the government to allow Maldharis and livestock owners to control movement up to 15 kilometres inside forest boundaries for grazing, while seeking an end to the alleged harassment of farmers carrying simple tools such as sticks or hoes for self-protection.
The Forest Minister assured villagers that their concerns would be addressed on priority.
Meanwhile, the Forest Department launched an intensive overnight operation immediately after the attack.
Multiple teams worked from late night until early morning, eventually capturing five lions roaming around Chaturi village and nearby human settlements.
The animals have been shifted to a forest department rescue facility as a precautionary measure while behavioural assessments are carried out.
While Gujarat continues to celebrate the steady growth of its Asiatic lion population as a major conservation success, the latest tragedy highlights an equally pressing challenge.
As lions increasingly share landscapes occupied by humans, the demand for stronger monitoring, rapid response systems and effective coexistence strategies is becoming more urgent than ever.