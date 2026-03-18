Gujarat ITIs face massive staff crunch, with 3801 vacancies

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s skill pipeline is running at around half strength. Government data placed in the Assembly reveals nearly 36 per cent vacancies in ITIs across 33 districts, exposing a widening gap between policy promises and ground-level capacity.

In a stark admission on the floor of the Gujarat Assembly, the state government has confirmed that Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), the backbone of its skill development narrative, are operating with just over half their sanctioned workforce, sharply undermining training delivery across districts.

Responding to questions raised by Congress MLAs, the Minister of Labour, Skill Development and Employment disclosed that only 6,854 posts are filled against 10,655 sanctioned positions, leaving a massive 3,801 vacancies, a shortfall that translates into systemic strain across Gujarat’s vocational ecosystem.

This deficit is not evenly spread; it is deep, structural, and geographically skewed, hitting tribal and industrial districts alike, thereby exposing a critical contradiction in Gujarat’s employment model: rising industrial demand but weakening training infrastructure.

Major urban centres are not insulated.

Ahmedabad, the state’s economic nerve centre, is short of 328 staff, while Vadodara reports 201 vacancies, and Rajkot 187, which directly impact training quality in high-demand industrial belts.