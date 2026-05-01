Gujarat local body polls: Defeated BJP candidate brandishes sword, allegedly threatens to cut water supply

A viral video, purportedly showing a BJP candidate brandishing a sword, has sparked a controversy in Gujarat's Bharuch, days after the results for the state's local body elections were declared on Tuesday.

In the video, BJP's candidate from the Kavi-2 seat in the Jambusar taluka of Bharuch, Shakeel Ahmed Malek, who lost the polls to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Sohail Malek, is seen brandishing a sword and threatening voters.

According to the AAP, a message was also circulated with the video threatening to cut the water supply in areas believed not to have voted for the BJP in the elections.

Calling it "a direct assault on democratic values," AAP district president Piyush Patel alleged that the actions were intended at instilling fear among the voters.

Claiming that the water supply to some areas has already been cut, Patel demanded a neutral, time-bound and strict investigation by authorities.

The Congress also slammed the BJP over the incident, alleging that fear and pressure have become tools of governance wherever the BJP holds power.

Speaking to TNIE, Gujarat Congress General Secretary Sandeep Mangrola claimed the incident reflected a wider pattern.

"This is not just one incident; it reflects a wider pattern. When a ruling party leader is seen scaring people, it raises serious questions about democracy. If the government truly stands with the public, strict action must be taken immediately to set an example," he said.

Meanwhile, the police said they are verifying the video and that legal action will be initiated once facts are established. Security has been tightened in the area.