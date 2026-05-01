Opposition loses ground as thousands of candidates fail to secure deposits in Gujarat local body polls

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s local body elections have delivered a clear verdict as BJP tightens its grip with rising vote share and sweeping seat wins.
However, Congress and AAP stumble badly, with its candidates losing deposits across thousands of seats and failing to mount a serious challenge.
The local elections has once again reinforced the political dominance of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat, and this time, the numbers speak louder than ever.
With a vote share climbing to 54.70 per cent, the ruling party has not only held its ground but also expanded its voter base by 2.01 per cent compared to 2021, signalling a deeper consolidation of support.
While its strike rate has seen a marginal dip, the sheer scale of victory in terms of seats keeps the BJP firmly in command.
The elections, spanning 15 Municipal Corporations, 84 Municipalities, 34 District Panchayats and 260 Taluka Panchayats, turned into a massive political exercise covering 10,005 seats.
As counting unfolded, a clear pattern emerged.
BJP dominance remained unshaken clinching a staggering 7,502 seats, leaving rivals trailing far behind.
Yet, beneath this sweeping success lies a subtle shift. The BJP’s strike rate has slipped from 92.83 per cent to 89.82 per cent, hinting at minor cracks.
These setbacks became evident in pockets where the party lost control of the Narmada District Panchayat, 31 Taluka Panchayats, and eight municipalities and isolated drawbacks. However, it did not dent the broader narrative.
If BJP’s performance is one of consolidation, the Opposition's performance is one of collapse.
The Aam Aadmi Party, which entered the fray projecting itself as an agent of change, suffered a crushing blow.
Out of its 5,269 candidates, a staggering 3,365 candidates, nearly 69 percent failed to secure even one-fourth of the votes, resulting in widespread deposit forfeitures.
The decline was equally stark for the Indian National Congress. Contesting 8,441 seats, the party managed to win just 1,703, while 6,218 candidates could only manage to save their deposits.
The highlight was its erosion in its traditional strongholds in tribal regions, where a 1.66 per cent dent in Congress’s vote base was recorded, with AAP making inroads, albeit not enough to translate into wins.
What amplified the Opposition’s crisis was the scale of electoral rejection. More than 5,000 candidates across parties lost their deposits, exposing a deep disconnect with voters.
Under State Election Commission rules, candidates must secure at least one-sixth (16.66%) of valid votes to retain their deposits, yet thousands failed to even cross the 10 per cent mark, turning the outcome into a reputational setback.
As the dust settles, the political message has turned sharp.
The BJP’s campaign anchored in governance and development appears to have resonated across both urban and rural Gujarat.
In contrast, AAP’s promise of “change” struggled to gain traction, while Congress grappled with internal factionalism, weak leadership, and an inability to present a credible alternative.
“The people of Gujarat have once again voted for stability and development. While the BJP has strengthened its base, the Opposition’s failure to connect with voters is evident in the unprecedented number of forfeited deposits,” a senior political observer noted.
And so, the verdict is decisive yet layered.
BJP remains the undisputed political force in Gujarat, but minor electoral slippages hint at evolving dynamics.
Meanwhile, for Congress and AAP, the message is blunt and unforgiving: rebuild, or risk fading further into political irrelevance.