Opposition loses ground as thousands of candidates fail to secure deposits in Gujarat local body polls

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s local body elections have delivered a clear verdict as BJP tightens its grip with rising vote share and sweeping seat wins.

However, Congress and AAP stumble badly, with its candidates losing deposits across thousands of seats and failing to mount a serious challenge.

The local elections has once again reinforced the political dominance of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat, and this time, the numbers speak louder than ever.

With a vote share climbing to 54.70 per cent, the ruling party has not only held its ground but also expanded its voter base by 2.01 per cent compared to 2021, signalling a deeper consolidation of support.

While its strike rate has seen a marginal dip, the sheer scale of victory in terms of seats keeps the BJP firmly in command.

The elections, spanning 15 Municipal Corporations, 84 Municipalities, 34 District Panchayats and 260 Taluka Panchayats, turned into a massive political exercise covering 10,005 seats.

As counting unfolded, a clear pattern emerged.

BJP dominance remained unshaken clinching a staggering 7,502 seats, leaving rivals trailing far behind.

Yet, beneath this sweeping success lies a subtle shift. The BJP’s strike rate has slipped from 92.83 per cent to 89.82 per cent, hinting at minor cracks.

These setbacks became evident in pockets where the party lost control of the Narmada District Panchayat, 31 Taluka Panchayats, and eight municipalities and isolated drawbacks. However, it did not dent the broader narrative.

If BJP’s performance is one of consolidation, the Opposition's performance is one of collapse.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which entered the fray projecting itself as an agent of change, suffered a crushing blow.

Out of its 5,269 candidates, a staggering 3,365 candidates, nearly 69 percent failed to secure even one-fourth of the votes, resulting in widespread deposit forfeitures.