Gujarat local body poll results highlight changing political scenario in State

AHMEDABAD: Vote-share figures released by the State Election Commission on Gujarat’s 2026 local body elections have revealed a shifting political map in the State.
The BJP has tightened its grip across urban Gujarat and retained a statewide lead above 50 per cent, while Congress remained the principal Opposition with stronger rural pockets.
The Aam Aadmi Party has emerged as a growing disruptor in villages and smaller towns. Meanwhile, the sharp rise of independents in municipalities has sent a warning signal to all major parties.
While the BJP has once again proved its authority across Gujarat, the deeper numbers show a fresh three-cornered contest taking shape.
At the top, the BJP remains firmly in command. The ruling party has managed to hold more than 50 per cent vote share across every major tier of local governance, proving that its machinery remains unmatched.
Yet, despite the dominance, a fierce battle is unfolding between Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party for the space of the principal challenger.
The BJP’s dominance was visible in Gujarat’s big cities. In municipal corporations, the party delivered a landslide performance with 59.36 per cent vote share, turning urban Gujarat into a bastion.
Congress trailed with 26.46 per cent, while AAP secured 10.27 per cent, enough to remain relevant but not enough to threaten the BJP’s supremacy.
Compared to 2021, the BJP’s rise is striking. Its vote share in corporations stood at 52.90 per cent, then. In 2026, it surged by 6.46 to 59.36 per cent.
Congress remained largely flat, slipping marginally from 26.75 to 26.46 per cent.
The biggest setback for AAP is that the urban promise appears to have weakened. The party’s corporate vote share dropped from 13.91 per cent in 2021 to 10.27 per cent in 2026. That decline signals one clear message: urban voters have doubled down on the BJP.
If cities stayed saffron, villages reflected a more complex story.
Rural Gujarat no longer looks like a traditional BJP-versus-Congress battlefield. AAP has now entered the arena with growing force.
In district panchayats, AAP’s vote share rose to 12.04 per cent, gaining 2.89 percentage points. In taluka panchayats, it climbed further to 12.67 per cent, up from 10.11 per cent in 2021. The growth is politically significant.
A party once seen as city-centric has now begun building roots in rural Gujarat.
For Congress, this trend is troubling. The Opposition party still has a strong rural presence, but AAP’s expansion is eating into its traditional support base. Congress's vote share dropped by 5.18 percentage points in district panchayats and 5.14 percentage points in taluka panchayats.
The message from the villages is blunt: Congress is no longer the only alternative. Small towns do deliver surprise shock. If cities backed the BJP and villages opened space for AAP, Gujarat’s municipalities produced the most unpredictable result of all.
In municipalities, the BJP remained ahead with 52.51 per cent vote share. Congress performed better here than in metros, with 30.68 per cent.
AAP remained weak at 4.89 per cent. The real showstoppers were the independents. Their vote share jumped dramatically from just 1.19 per cent in 2021 to 9.33 per cent in 2026. The surge points to voter frustration with party ticket distribution, factional disputes, and local leadership failures.
In places where major parties fought internally, independents filled the vacuum.
Despite setbacks, Congress continues to hold second place statewide and remains stronger in rural belts than urban centres, but the numbers also show that its space is under pressure from two sides, the BJP at the top and AAP at the bottom.
Unless Congress rebuilds its grassroots machinery and protects its village base, the battle for opposition leadership in Gujarat could intensify sharply before the next major election.
The verdict is clear: BJP still controls the board, but the fight for second place has become Gujarat’s new political battle.