Gujarat local body poll results highlight changing political scenario in State

AHMEDABAD: Vote-share figures released by the State Election Commission on Gujarat’s 2026 local body elections have revealed a shifting political map in the State.

The BJP has tightened its grip across urban Gujarat and retained a statewide lead above 50 per cent, while Congress remained the principal Opposition with stronger rural pockets.

The Aam Aadmi Party has emerged as a growing disruptor in villages and smaller towns. Meanwhile, the sharp rise of independents in municipalities has sent a warning signal to all major parties.

While the BJP has once again proved its authority across Gujarat, the deeper numbers show a fresh three-cornered contest taking shape.

At the top, the BJP remains firmly in command. The ruling party has managed to hold more than 50 per cent vote share across every major tier of local governance, proving that its machinery remains unmatched.

Yet, despite the dominance, a fierce battle is unfolding between Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party for the space of the principal challenger.

The BJP’s dominance was visible in Gujarat’s big cities. In municipal corporations, the party delivered a landslide performance with 59.36 per cent vote share, turning urban Gujarat into a bastion.

Congress trailed with 26.46 per cent, while AAP secured 10.27 per cent, enough to remain relevant but not enough to threaten the BJP’s supremacy.

Compared to 2021, the BJP’s rise is striking. Its vote share in corporations stood at 52.90 per cent, then. In 2026, it surged by 6.46 to 59.36 per cent.

Congress remained largely flat, slipping marginally from 26.75 to 26.46 per cent.