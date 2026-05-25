Cyber extortion racket lures victims promising solutions to personal problems, two held in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: A chilling cyber extortion racket operating under the disguise of astrology and spiritual healing has been busted by the Gujarat Cyber Crime Police.

It exposed how fake gurus trapped the victims through social media, forced them into explicit video calls, blackmailed with morphed photos and nude recordings.

The probe has now uncovered transactions worth nearly Rs 60 lakh involving over 65 victims.

In a major crackdown on rising online exploitation, Gujarat’s Cyber Crime Police has launched an aggressive statewide operation titled “Mission Cyber Rakshika #SecureHerSpace”, aimed at protecting women from digital predators, cyber blackmail, deepfake abuse, and social media extortion rackets.

However, investigators unearthed a disturbing cyber syndicate that preyed on emotional vulnerability in the name of astrology, love solutions, and spiritual rituals.

The case includes serious charges under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act, exposing a well-organised online blackmail operation that allegedly manipulated victims through fear, shame, and psychological pressure.

According to investigators, the accused operated fake Instagram accounts under the name 'astrologer_pooja_kinnar_maa', presenting as a powerful astrologer and Kinnar Guruma capable of solving relationship disputes, marriage troubles, love failures, and personal issues.

The trap started as emotional conversations, spiritual advice, and promises of 'vashikaran rituals', but soon turned into a calculated cyber extortion racket.

Police revealed that once victims fell under their influence, the accused demanded photographs in the name of rituals and worship procedures.

The images were then digitally edited and weaponised as a tool for blackmail. Victims were allegedly threatened that their morphed photographs would be made viral on social media if they refused to obey further instructions.

The racket also used WhatsApp video calls to blackmail the victims. Investigators say they were manipulated and pressured into appearing nude on camera during so-called ritual sessions.

The accused allegedly recorded the screens during these calls and later used the videos to extort money by threatening public circulation across social media platforms.