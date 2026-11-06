Gujarat HC, CMO face fresh bomb threats; email warns of blasts at Diljit Dosanjh concert

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat's alarming series of bomb threats has taken a serious turn, with the Gujarat High Court and the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) receiving fresh threat emails on November 6.
The email warned of multiple explosions across the state, including an alleged IED attack during singer Diljit Dosanjh's November 21 concert at Narendra Modi Stadium, triggering a massive security response.
Following the threat to the Gujarat High Court, security agencies swung into action, deploying the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), Dog Squad and a police contingent to the premises.
Security personnel conducted an intensive search of the entire High Court complex to rule out the presence of explosives. The threat triggered panic within the premises, while authorities stepped up security measures to prevent any untoward incident.
However, no suspicious object or material had been found during the police search till the time of filing this report.
The email's reference to multiple dates and locations for potential explosions has alarmed the investigators.
According to the threat message, bomb blasts could take place by November 8 and November 27.
Meanwhile, the sender threatened an explosion at the Chief Minister's Office at precisely 3.11 pm. The targeting of the state's highest executive office, alongside the High Court, has prompted security agencies to remain on high alert.
Police and intelligence officials are examining the email and investigating its origin, authenticity and possible links with previous threats.
Meanwhile, the latest incident has exposed the disturbing frequency of such threats in Gujarat. The state has reportedly received 10 threatening emails over the past 11 months, targeting courts, educational institutions, government offices, religious places and public infrastructure.
On November 3, threatening emails targeted the Director General of Police, district collector offices, temples and jails across Gujarat.
Earlier, on October 27, schools in Ahmedabad, Narendra Modi Stadium, courts, government offices and metro stations were threatened.
Another email on October 7 had specifically named 10 Ahmedabad schools and the stadium. The pattern dates back to December 17, 2025, when prominent schools in Gandhinagar received threats.
Subsequently, on January 23, 16 Ahmedabad schools were targeted, followed by threats to 40 schools in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Vadodara on February 16.
A day later, courts in Vadodara, Mehsana, Valsad, Gandhinagar, Rajkot and Ahmedabad received similar threats. The Gujarat Legislative Assembly and Ahmedabad schools were targeted on March 18, while September 10 saw threats against Ahmedabad schools and the Gandhinagar court.
Investigators are facing the challenge of identifying those behind the repeated threats and determining whether the messages are coordinated attempts to disrupt public life.