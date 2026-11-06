Gujarat HC, CMO face fresh bomb threats; email warns of blasts at Diljit Dosanjh concert

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat's alarming series of bomb threats has taken a serious turn, with the Gujarat High Court and the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) receiving fresh threat emails on November 6.

The email warned of multiple explosions across the state, including an alleged IED attack during singer Diljit Dosanjh's November 21 concert at Narendra Modi Stadium, triggering a massive security response.

Following the threat to the Gujarat High Court, security agencies swung into action, deploying the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), Dog Squad and a police contingent to the premises.

Security personnel conducted an intensive search of the entire High Court complex to rule out the presence of explosives. The threat triggered panic within the premises, while authorities stepped up security measures to prevent any untoward incident.

However, no suspicious object or material had been found during the police search till the time of filing this report.

The email's reference to multiple dates and locations for potential explosions has alarmed the investigators.

According to the threat message, bomb blasts could take place by November 8 and November 27.