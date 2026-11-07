Retired Army man stabbed to death by wife over domestic dispute in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD: A retired Army personnel was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife during a domestic argument over food and finances in Ahmedabad’s Naroda area on Thursday night, November 5. Police have arrested the woman on murder charges.

The deceased, Dilip Kharadi, was working as a contractual driver with the Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) after retiring from military service. He was living in Ahmedabad with his wife, Nirmala.

According to police, the couple had been having frequent arguments for nearly a year over household matters, food preferences and finances. On Thursday night, another argument reportedly broke out over a meal. During the heated exchange, Nirmala allegedly went into the kitchen, picked up a knife and stabbed Dilip on the left side of his chest. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, Nirmala allegedly fled the spot. Naroda police subsequently registered a murder case and arrested her.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the stabbing, including the couple’s domestic disputes and alleged financial disagreements. The exact sequence of events and motive behind the killing are yet to be established.