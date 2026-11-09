Gujarat sees 366 fire incidents on Diwali, 62 burn cases reported

Gujarat recorded 366 fire-related incidents on Diwali, a sharp increase from the usual 55 cases reported on normal days, according to data from the 108 emergency medical services (EMS). Surat, Ahmedabad and Rajkot together accounted for 182 of these incidents, officials said on Monday.

The state also reported 62 burn cases on the festival day. Among those who alerted emergency services about fire incidents was Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani, who sought assistance after noticing a fire in his residential society in Bhavnagar on Sunday night, officials said.

Bhavnagar Chief Fire Officer Pradyumansinh Jadeja said agriculture minister Vaghani called him at 9:22 pm on Sunday after noticing a fire on the 9th floor of his residential society.

"A fire incident was reported in Vaghani's society. The minister called me directly for help. We reached the spot, and so did Jitubhai. The fire was caused by a short circuit. It was controlled without any report of injuries," the CFO said.

A fire was also reported in a locked flat on the 12th floor of Riverview Heights in Mota Varachha area. State Education Minister Praful Pansheriya lives on the building's first floor.

Fire rescue teams evacuated eight persons, including a 100-year old woman and children, using a hydraulic platform there, officials said.

Out of 62 burn cases, Ahmedabad and Surat reported 13 and 12, respectively, on Diwali, the 108 ambulance service said.

Overall emergency cases also surged 56 percent to 5,651, compared to 3,610 on normal days, as per 108 ambulance service data.

(With Inputs from PTI)