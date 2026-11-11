Gujarat records 5,651 emergency calls during Diwali, 56% above daily average; fire incidents surge

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat witnessed a sharp spike in emergency incidents during Diwali, with the 112 helpline recording 5,651 calls, 56.54% above its daily average.
Fire incidents registered the steepest jump, while road accidents, burn injuries, physical assaults and public altercations also kept emergency services on their toes.
The 112 emergency helpline received 5,651 calls during the festival period, against its usual daily average of 3,610, marking a 56.54% surge in emergency demand.
However, fire-related emergencies emerged as the biggest cause for concern. The number of fire incidents reported through 112 shot up to 366 during Diwali, compared with the normal average of 55 incidents, registering an unprecedented 565.45% increase.
Surat topped the list with 119 fire incidents, followed by Ahmedabad with 67, highlighting the scale of the challenge faced by emergency responders in the state's two major urban centres.
The medical emergency network was equally stretched. The 108 Emergency Medical Services (EMS) attended to 5,934 emergency cases during the festive period, including 62 burn-related emergencies across Gujarat. Ahmedabad accounted for 13 burn cases, while Surat reported 12.
Meanwhile, the police emergency response system also witnessed a substantial workload. The 112 helpline recorded 1,104 physical assault cases and 1,651 public altercations during the period. The figures point to a significant number of incidents involving violence and confrontations amid the festive celebrations, adding to the pressure on police personnel deployed for maintaining law and order.
Road accidents further compounded the situation. The 108 EMS service handled 1,212 vehicle accident cases during Diwali, registering an 87.49% increase compared with normal days. The sharp rise in accident-related emergencies placed additional demands on ambulances and medical teams responding to calls across the state.
Taken together, the figures present a concerning picture of the state's emergency response during one of Gujarat's biggest festive periods. While Diwali brought celebrations and crowds onto the streets, the surge in fires, accidents, burn injuries and violent incidents translated into an unusually heavy workload for emergency personnel.
The data also underscores the need for stricter enforcement of firecracker safety norms, responsible celebrations, traffic discipline and greater vigilance in crowded public spaces. With fire incidents recording the most dramatic increase, urban centres such as Surat and Ahmedabad remain particularly important areas for strengthening fire prevention and rapid-response arrangements.