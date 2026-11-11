Gujarat records 5,651 emergency calls during Diwali, 56% above daily average; fire incidents surge

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat witnessed a sharp spike in emergency incidents during Diwali, with the 112 helpline recording 5,651 calls, 56.54% above its daily average.

Fire incidents registered the steepest jump, while road accidents, burn injuries, physical assaults and public altercations also kept emergency services on their toes.

The 112 emergency helpline received 5,651 calls during the festival period, against its usual daily average of 3,610, marking a 56.54% surge in emergency demand.

However, fire-related emergencies emerged as the biggest cause for concern. The number of fire incidents reported through 112 shot up to 366 during Diwali, compared with the normal average of 55 incidents, registering an unprecedented 565.45% increase.

Surat topped the list with 119 fire incidents, followed by Ahmedabad with 67, highlighting the scale of the challenge faced by emergency responders in the state's two major urban centres.

The medical emergency network was equally stretched. The 108 Emergency Medical Services (EMS) attended to 5,934 emergency cases during the festive period, including 62 burn-related emergencies across Gujarat. Ahmedabad accounted for 13 burn cases, while Surat reported 12.