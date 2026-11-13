Gujarat's Koli community politics heats up ahead of 2027 polls as Minister Bavaliya faces retirement demand

AHMEDABAD: A war of words within the influential Koli community has exposed growing political tensions over Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya's leadership ahead of the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections.
While former BJP MP Devji Fatepara has predicted Bavaliya's emphatic victory and another ministerial stint, community leader Praveen Koli has demanded his retirement, accusing him of failing to deliver on promises.
Meanwhile, former Congress MLA Rutvik Makwana has called for proportionate political representation for the community, signalling a possible battle over election tickets across party lines.
Although the Gujarat Assembly elections are still months away, the political atmosphere is intensifying.
Barely days after Diwali, New Year “Sneh Milan” gatherings across the state are increasingly turning into platforms for political mobilisation.
One such gathering of the influential Koli community at Amrapur in Rajkot district, Gujarat, chaired by Gujarat BJP Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya, has exposed a growing divide within the community over his leadership and political future.
The controversy erupted after former BJP MP Devji Fatepara publicly backed Bavaliya, predicting that the minister would win the 2027 Assembly election by a massive margin and return to the state Cabinet.
However, Fatepara's endorsement has triggered an angry response from sections of the community, with leaders questioning Bavaliya's continued political relevance.
Taking an apparent swipe at multiple aspirants seeking election tickets, Fatepara said the approaching elections could witness as many as 40 nomination forms being filed from a single constituency.
He argued that while anyone could be encouraged to contest, political positions should be occupied only by those with the necessary qualifications and capabilities.
Drawing a comparison with local body elections, he said, "A person suitable for the position of Sarpanch should contest for that post, while those capable of handling Taluka Panchayat responsibilities should enter the particular electoral arena. Similarly, only individuals with the ability and credentials to become legislators should seek Assembly tickets."
However, community leader Praveen Koli openly challenged this endorsement, arguing that Bavaliya should make way for younger leadership rather than continue seeking electoral mandates.
Calling the gathering political in nature, he said the minister should now retire, particularly when the BJP itself was increasingly promoting Gen-Z candidates.
The criticism went beyond leadership succession.
Praveen alleged that Bavaliya had repeatedly invoked the Koli community for political gains without delivering on its long-standing demands.
Referring to a meeting held in Delhi, he claimed that Bavaliya had invited only those community leaders with whom he shared personal equations, effectively sidelining other voices.
He accused the minister of playing political games in the name of the community while failing to undertake meaningful work for its welfare. He also raised the long-pending demand for a Koli community student hostel, or Vidyarthi Bhavan, in Gandhinagar.
According to Praveen, Bavaliya had been promising the facility for seven years, but the project remained unfulfilled. Citing the BJP's preference for younger faces, he pointed to Gandhinagar Mayor's representation of the younger generation and argued that every community should get opportunities for capable Gen-Z leaders.
Meanwhile, the political messaging acquired a sharper edge at another Koli community Sneha Milan gathering, where former Congress MLA from Chotila Rutvik Makwana called for collective political bargaining.
Makwana said the community must be prepared to make difficult political decisions for its future, including sacrificing party loyalties if necessary.
Declaring his readiness to take the initiative himself, he said every political party would be approached with a demand for Assembly tickets in proportion to the Koli community's population.
The developments have also drawn attention to the BJP's electoral calculations in Saurashtra, particularly Jasdan-Vinchhiya, where AAP leader Brijraj Solanki has repeatedly held large public meetings and targeted Bavaliya.
Without naming anyone, Fatepara cautioned young protesters against overlooking the contributions of previous generations, saying the sacrifices and work of community elders must also be recognised.
With the Koli community estimated to account for 20-24% of Gujarat's population, its political preferences could significantly influence electoral outcomes.
Its presence across Saurashtra, South Gujarat and coastal Central Gujarat makes it a crucial constituency for the BJP, Congress and AAP.
As the 2027 Assembly battle approaches, the emerging fault lines suggest that the contest may not simply be about which party wins Koli votes, but also about who gets to represent the community.