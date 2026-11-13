Gujarat's Koli community politics heats up ahead of 2027 polls as Minister Bavaliya faces retirement demand

AHMEDABAD: A war of words within the influential Koli community has exposed growing political tensions over Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya's leadership ahead of the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections.

While former BJP MP Devji Fatepara has predicted Bavaliya's emphatic victory and another ministerial stint, community leader Praveen Koli has demanded his retirement, accusing him of failing to deliver on promises.

Meanwhile, former Congress MLA Rutvik Makwana has called for proportionate political representation for the community, signalling a possible battle over election tickets across party lines.

Although the Gujarat Assembly elections are still months away, the political atmosphere is intensifying.

Barely days after Diwali, New Year “Sneh Milan” gatherings across the state are increasingly turning into platforms for political mobilisation.

One such gathering of the influential Koli community at Amrapur in Rajkot district, Gujarat, chaired by Gujarat BJP Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya, has exposed a growing divide within the community over his leadership and political future.

The controversy erupted after former BJP MP Devji Fatepara publicly backed Bavaliya, predicting that the minister would win the 2027 Assembly election by a massive margin and return to the state Cabinet.

However, Fatepara's endorsement has triggered an angry response from sections of the community, with leaders questioning Bavaliya's continued political relevance.

Taking an apparent swipe at multiple aspirants seeking election tickets, Fatepara said the approaching elections could witness as many as 40 nomination forms being filed from a single constituency.

He argued that while anyone could be encouraged to contest, political positions should be occupied only by those with the necessary qualifications and capabilities.

Drawing a comparison with local body elections, he said, "A person suitable for the position of Sarpanch should contest for that post, while those capable of handling Taluka Panchayat responsibilities should enter the particular electoral arena. Similarly, only individuals with the ability and credentials to become legislators should seek Assembly tickets."

However, community leader Praveen Koli openly challenged this endorsement, arguing that Bavaliya should make way for younger leadership rather than continue seeking electoral mandates.