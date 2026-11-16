BJP leaders on alert amid buzz over cabinet reshuffle as PM Modi visits Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s overnight visit to Gandhinagar and the return of Gujarat BJP in-charge Tarun Chugh have triggered speculation about a possible cabinet reshuffle and organisational changes in the state.

The buzz has put party leaders on alert ahead of Monday’s "Diwali Sneh Milan" at the BJP headquarters, Kamalam, where all BJP MPs, MLAs and senior office-bearers have been instructed to attend.

The possibility of changes in the state cabinet and the party’s organisational structure has been discussed in political circles. According to party sources, ministers whose performance has come under scrutiny or whose names have figured in controversies could be dropped. However, there has been no official confirmation about the proposed changes or the names of ministers who may be affected.

Speculation intensified after Modi travelled from Delhi to Gandhinagar, stayed overnight and held meetings with state ministers before returning to the national capital. His visit has fuelled discussions about the functioning of the state government, ministerial performance and the BJP’s preparations for the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections.

Chugh’s return to Gujarat, following visits by Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has added to the political activity. The state party in-charge has been visiting Gujarat frequently to review the organisation and assess its preparedness.