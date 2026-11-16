BJP leaders on alert amid buzz over cabinet reshuffle as PM Modi visits Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s overnight visit to Gandhinagar and the return of Gujarat BJP in-charge Tarun Chugh have triggered speculation about a possible cabinet reshuffle and organisational changes in the state.
The buzz has put party leaders on alert ahead of Monday’s "Diwali Sneh Milan" at the BJP headquarters, Kamalam, where all BJP MPs, MLAs and senior office-bearers have been instructed to attend.
The possibility of changes in the state cabinet and the party’s organisational structure has been discussed in political circles. According to party sources, ministers whose performance has come under scrutiny or whose names have figured in controversies could be dropped. However, there has been no official confirmation about the proposed changes or the names of ministers who may be affected.
Speculation intensified after Modi travelled from Delhi to Gandhinagar, stayed overnight and held meetings with state ministers before returning to the national capital. His visit has fuelled discussions about the functioning of the state government, ministerial performance and the BJP’s preparations for the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections.
Chugh’s return to Gujarat, following visits by Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has added to the political activity. The state party in-charge has been visiting Gujarat frequently to review the organisation and assess its preparedness.
Alongside speculation over a possible reshuffle, the BJP has begun preparing an organisational response to Congress’s criticism of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The BJP Yuva Morcha held a state-level meeting at Kamalam on Monday under the guidance of Chugh and state BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma. The meeting focused on devising a statewide strategy to engage young voters and explain the SIR exercise, its objectives and the procedures involved.
Party sources said it was decided that Yuva Samvad programmes would be organised in every Assembly constituency. Through these interactions, the BJP plans to reach out to young people, explain the electoral roll revision process and counter what it describes as Congress’s attempts to mislead them on the issue.
Yuva Morcha state president Naresh Desai said the party would also organise youth town halls in major cities as part of its awareness campaign.
“Congress and Rahul Gandhi are misleading the youth by spreading false narratives about the SIR process and questioning constitutional institutions. To counter this, we will organise Yuva Samvad programmes in every Assembly constituency and Youth Town Halls in major cities,” Desai said.
The party is planning a series of other SIR-related programmes to expand its outreach among young voters.