Gujarat: NCB busts drug unit operating in house basement, over 27 grams of MD seized

AHMEDABAD: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in a joint operation with Ahmedabad's Sarkhej police, has busted an alleged synthetic drug manufacturing unit operating from the basement of a residential house in Juhapura.

Officials seized 26.85 grams of liquid mephedrone (MD), 0.70 grams of powdered MD and over 130 kg of chemicals allegedly intended for drug production. The accused identified the accused as Mudassar Pathan, alias MM Pathan was arrested before he could deliver his first consignment.

The raid was conducted on November 15 under 'Operation Synthetic Drug'. Officials also seized 130.613 kg of chemicals, including acetone, 2-bromo-4-bromamine and hydrochloric acid, allegedly meant for manufacturing the synthetic drug.

NCB Gujarat Zonal Director Ghanshyam Soni said the raid exposed an initial-stage MD manufacturing laboratory in a residential locality, where chemicals and equipment had been brought in to establish the operation.

"During the joint operation with the Sarkhej police, we discovered an MD manufacturing laboratory setup in the basement of the house, along with a substantial quantity of chemicals. One accused has been arrested. He owns the house and also operates Ratlam Cafe, which was subsequently searched as part of the investigation," Soni said.

Pathan had been living in the house for around three years. He was initially a drug consumer before allegedly entering the trade as a peddler and later attempted to move from selling narcotics to manufacturing them.

Zone-7 DCP Shivam Verma said Pathan had allegedly made repeated attempts to manufacture MD after learning about the process in Rajasthan and researching it online.