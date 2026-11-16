Gujarat: NCB busts drug unit operating in house basement, over 27 grams of MD seized

AHMEDABAD: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in a joint operation with Ahmedabad's Sarkhej police, has busted an alleged synthetic drug manufacturing unit operating from the basement of a residential house in Juhapura.
Officials seized 26.85 grams of liquid mephedrone (MD), 0.70 grams of powdered MD and over 130 kg of chemicals allegedly intended for drug production. The accused identified the accused as Mudassar Pathan, alias MM Pathan was arrested before he could deliver his first consignment.
The raid was conducted on November 15 under 'Operation Synthetic Drug'. Officials also seized 130.613 kg of chemicals, including acetone, 2-bromo-4-bromamine and hydrochloric acid, allegedly meant for manufacturing the synthetic drug.
NCB Gujarat Zonal Director Ghanshyam Soni said the raid exposed an initial-stage MD manufacturing laboratory in a residential locality, where chemicals and equipment had been brought in to establish the operation.
"During the joint operation with the Sarkhej police, we discovered an MD manufacturing laboratory setup in the basement of the house, along with a substantial quantity of chemicals. One accused has been arrested. He owns the house and also operates Ratlam Cafe, which was subsequently searched as part of the investigation," Soni said.
Pathan had been living in the house for around three years. He was initially a drug consumer before allegedly entering the trade as a peddler and later attempted to move from selling narcotics to manufacturing them.
Zone-7 DCP Shivam Verma said Pathan had allegedly made repeated attempts to manufacture MD after learning about the process in Rajasthan and researching it online.
"He had observed a manufacturing process or facility in Pratapgarh, Rajasthan, and subsequently searched for the procedure on Google. He then attempted to replicate the process at his residence. He had been trying to manufacture MD for more than a year but had not succeeded in producing it on the desired scale," Verma said.
The investigation also led officials to Pathan's Ratlam Cafe, which connects the YMCA Club area with the SP Ring Road. The NCB searched the establishment for nearly three hours and questioned an employee, identified as Devram. He told investigators that the cafe had been operating at its present location for two years and was earlier based in Makarba.
Soni said investigators were examining a possible Madhya Pradesh connection, particularly Mandsaur, and would look into whether the cafe had any links to the suspected drug network.
"Since young people frequently visit the cafe, we will examine every possible angle. We are coordinating with the Gujarat Police and ATS to establish the source of the chemicals, identify potential suppliers and ascertain whether others were involved in the operation," he said.
According to Verma, most of the raw materials were procured locally from Ahmedabad, while some chemicals were sourced from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh. Pathan allegedly intended to manufacture high-quality MD, initially for his personal consumption.
Although his wife was present in the house, preliminary investigations have not indicated her involvement, Verma said. He added that police were investigating whether anyone else had assisted the accused, who allegedly operated the laboratory independently.
Investigators are also examining the CCTV cameras installed outside the house as they reconstruct the activities at the premises.