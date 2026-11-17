AHMEDABAD: With the Gujarat Assembly elections barely a year away, influential communities are asserting their political aspirations, bringing demands for greater representation and leadership into focus.
On November 12, Dwarka BJP MLA Pabubha Manek called for a Chief Minister from the Koli community while addressing a community gathering in the presence of Rajula MLA Hira Solanki. Citing the community's substantial population and political presence across Gujarat, Manek said it was time for it to claim a greater share in the state's political leadership.
He also urged younger members to move beyond the political approach of previous generations and organise themselves to secure their collective interests.
Manek said the community must contribute according to its capacity, whether through financial assistance, physical participation, organisational work or social service.
The statement assumes significance given the Koli community's estimated 20-24 per cent share in Gujarat's population and its considerable electoral presence across Saurashtra, South Gujarat and parts of Central Gujarat. With several subgroups, including Talpada, Chunvalia, Ghedia and Khant Kolis, the community has remained an important political constituency for the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.
The demand has also brought internal differences within the community into focus, particularly over the political future of senior leader and former minister Kunvarji Bavaliya. It remains to be seen whether the BJP's Koli legislators will collectively endorse Manek's demand or leave the decision on the chief minister's post entirely to the party leadership.
Meanwhile, the Patidar community has begun revisiting its political relationship with the BJP, particularly the events surrounding the 2015 reservation agitation.
At a grand Sakhi Snehmilan organised for the Patidar community at Patidar Shaikshanik Bhavan in Jasdan, Rajkot, on Monday, Patidar leader Dinesh Bambhania publicly expressed regret over Anandiben Patel losing the chief minister's post following the agitation.
Reflecting on the decade-old movement, Bambhania said it had secured several gains, including 10 per cent reservation under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category and employment-related benefits for young people. However, he said Anandiben Patel's removal remained a source of personal regret.
"For nearly ten years, I have repeatedly reflected on the Patidar agitation and its consequences. We achieved 10 per cent reservation and EWS benefits, and our youth received employment opportunities. Yet, one thing continues to trouble me that we lost a good chief minister in Anandiben Patel. It pains me that the agitators became the reason cited for her removal. Everyone understands the circumstances behind her departure, but today I want to make it clear that I hold no grievances," Bambhania said.
His remarks prompted a response from Anar Patel, Anandiben's daughter, who assured him that her mother held no bitterness towards anyone.
"I want to tell Dinesh-bhai specifically that there is no need to carry this regret. My mother has no ill feelings towards anyone. I will personally arrange for you to meet her very soon," Anar said.
She also recalled how the Patidar agitation had prompted discussions within her family about the possibility of serving society when the need arose. Having spent nearly 35 years working with different communities, she said she felt the agitation was a moment when her own community needed her support. While she was contemplating taking a more active role, she received a call from Nareshbhai.
Patidar leader Alpesh Kathiria backed Bambhania's sentiments, while PAAS convener Geeta Patel took a different position, refusing to accept that the agitators owed Anandiben an apology.
"The agitators were not at fault. I will not apologise to Anandiben Patel," she said.
The contrasting statements have added another dimension to the community's political discourse. While Bambhania expressed regret over the political consequences of the agitation, Geeta maintained that the movement itself should not be held responsible.