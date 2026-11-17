AHMEDABAD: With the Gujarat Assembly elections barely a year away, influential communities are asserting their political aspirations, bringing demands for greater representation and leadership into focus.

On November 12, Dwarka BJP MLA Pabubha Manek called for a Chief Minister from the Koli community while addressing a community gathering in the presence of Rajula MLA Hira Solanki. Citing the community's substantial population and political presence across Gujarat, Manek said it was time for it to claim a greater share in the state's political leadership.

He also urged younger members to move beyond the political approach of previous generations and organise themselves to secure their collective interests.

Manek said the community must contribute according to its capacity, whether through financial assistance, physical participation, organisational work or social service.

The statement assumes significance given the Koli community's estimated 20-24 per cent share in Gujarat's population and its considerable electoral presence across Saurashtra, South Gujarat and parts of Central Gujarat. With several subgroups, including Talpada, Chunvalia, Ghedia and Khant Kolis, the community has remained an important political constituency for the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.

The demand has also brought internal differences within the community into focus, particularly over the political future of senior leader and former minister Kunvarji Bavaliya. It remains to be seen whether the BJP's Koli legislators will collectively endorse Manek's demand or leave the decision on the chief minister's post entirely to the party leadership.

Meanwhile, the Patidar community has begun revisiting its political relationship with the BJP, particularly the events surrounding the 2015 reservation agitation.

At a grand Sakhi Snehmilan organised for the Patidar community at Patidar Shaikshanik Bhavan in Jasdan, Rajkot, on Monday, Patidar leader Dinesh Bambhania publicly expressed regret over Anandiben Patel losing the chief minister's post following the agitation.